Starbucks announces early return of Pumpkin Spice Latte and where to find the fall flavor

Forget the heat, fall is getting an even earlier start.

The pumpkin pandemonium arrives Wednesday at Dunkin' locations nationwide when it launches its new fall lineup with new and returning items. The Aug. 21 return is six days earlier than in 2018.

Then on Aug. 27, Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte – the drink that started the pumpkin craze 16 years ago – returns, the coffee giant confirmed Tuesday.

Last year, pumpkin returned to Starbucks on Aug. 28, a day that was dubbed Pumpkinox.

According to Apester, a digital storytelling content platform, 62.5% of consumers surveyed said they thought Starbucks is releasing its pumpkin drink too early.

Starbucks has also rolled out a new Pumpkin Spice creamer inspired by the drink available in grocery stores. The limited flavor is part of its new line of creamers with Nestle.

Even Spam announced that it's getting in on the seasonal flavor trend by offering pumpkin-flavored meat in a can.

Thomas’ Pumpkin Spice English Muffins and bagels are expected to arrive in stores Sept. 10, the same day as last year. Pillsbury Grands! Pumpkin Spice Sweet Rolls and other Pillsbury pumpkin products are rolling out to stores now.

More pumpkin announcements are expected soon with products hitting store shelves and restaurant menus in the coming weeks.

Check back for additional pumpkin products as this story will be updated.

Dunkin' contest

Dunkin's "Sip. Peel. Win.” promotion also returned the same day as pumpkin. Through Sept. 24 or while supplies last, purchase a large or extra-large-sized hot, iced or frozen beverage at participating Dunkin’ locations and get a game piece sticker on your cup.

Prizes include free groceries or gas for a year, clothing, home improvement, Dunkin’ products and more, the company announced in a statement.

There also will be bonus points for DD Perks members and select game pieces will have a unique code to enter a daily and grand prize sweepstakes at SipPeelWin.com.

