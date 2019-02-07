Starbucks' Cherry Mocha drink available now through Valentine's Day

Something sweet and chocolaty is returning to Starbucks in time for Valentine's Day.

The Cherry Mocha, which debuted last February for a limited run, is back through Feb. 14 at participating U.S. locations, the Seattle-based coffee giant announced Thursday.

Starbucks says the drink includes a "slightly sweet mocha sauce and candied cherry syrup melted together with hot espresso." Some of the drink's fans say it tastes like a chocolate cherry cordial.

The drink is available hot, iced or blended and topped with whipped cream, sugar and cocoa Valentine’s sprinkles, according to Starbucks.

Also, for a limited time, there's a heart-shaped sugar cookie and a chocolate Valentine’s Day Cake Pop with heart candies.

Grocery stores have two other special products: the Ready-to-Drink Molten Chocolate Iced Latte, and Mocha Flavored Ground Coffee or Classic Hot Cocoa K-Cups.

Starbucks often has limited edition drinks around holidays.

Last year's Halloween-themed drink, the Witch’s Brew Frappuccino, was a purple blend of “toad’s breath” which tasted like the orange crème Frappuccino. It had a swirl of “bat warts” added (chia seeds) and was topped with vanilla whipped cream with a dusting of green “lizard scale” powder.

In late December, Starbucks reintroduced three black and white, tuxedo-themed New Year's drinks.

Starbucks' Happy Hour event returns Thursday, Feb. 7 with 50 percent off espresso drinks, including the Cherry Mocha.

Between 3 p.m. and closing Thursday, buy any grande or larger espresso drink and get one free at participating Starbucks stores.

The Happy Hour offer has been loaded to Starbucks Rewards members accounts and non-members can sign up for the offer by creating an account at Starbucks.com. You can either add a Starbucks gift card to the account or choose an instant digital card when setting up the account.

This week's offer excludes brewed coffee, ready-to-drink beverages, Frappuccino blended drinks and Starbucks Reserve beverages.

Starbucks revamped its popular Happy Hour program last March. When the program first began in 2010, it was focused on the Frappuccino.

