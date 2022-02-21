Starbucks barista scribbles note on cup to help teen customer

Is that strange customer for here or to go?

A Texas mom went on Facebook to thank baristas at a Corpus Christi Starbucks who she said looked out for her teenager daughter when a man inside the coffee shop approached the 18-year-old customer. According to Brandy Selim Roberson’s Facebook page, a quick-thinking Starbucks employee saw a potentially uncomfortable situation brewing and slyly handed the young woman a paper cup with a message scrawled across it.

“Are you ok?” read the cup. “Do you want us to intervene?”

The writing on the cup instructed Roberson’s daughter to remove the lid if she felt unsafe.

“A barista handed her an extra hot chocolate someone forgot to pick up,’” Roberson explained. “How grateful I am for people who look out for other people!

Though her daughter felt no need to remove the lid from the cup, Robeson expressed gratitude to the Starbucks workers who had her covered just the same.

“She said the whole team was watching over her the rest of the time she was there,” Robeson wrote.

Facebook users — some of whom were themselves mothers — shared Robeson’s enthusiasm over the Good Samaritans looking out for their neighbor.

“Love it,” wrote Jennifer Stockton. “I hope someone looks out for my girls, like this!!”

Robeson told NBC’s “Today” that the incident happened Saturday night while her daughter was studying at the coffee shop. The man, whom the teen reportedly didn’t know, seemed “quite animated,” which got the attention of the baristas on duty. “Today” said the stranger picked up on the fact the person he’d approached was communicating with staffers and left her alone.