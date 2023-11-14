Starbucks baristas plan major strike during busy Red Cup Day

Unionized Starbucks baristas are planning to hold a major strike during the coffee chain’s annual Red Cup Day.

‘Starbucks Workers United’ says employees at hundreds of locations will walk out on Thursday.

They’re accusing the Seattle-based company of refusing to fairly negotiate at cafes that voted to organize.

Starbucks claims it’s the union that’s not fairly negotiating.

More than 350 Starbucks stores have voted to unionize, including several in western Washington.



