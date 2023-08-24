Starbucks brings back pumpkin spice latte — plus two new fall drinks. What to know

Pumpkin spice is back at Starbucks for its 20th year, along with two new fall-inspired offerings.

The popular pumpkin spice latte returned to menus Thursday, Aug. 24, as part of the coffee giant’s seasonal lineup, according to a news release.

Launched in 2003, the drink — featuring espresso, pumpkin spice mix and steamed milk topped with whipped cream — has amassed a cult following to become the brand’s most popular seasonal drink, Starbucks said.

The company had previous success with its Peppermint Mocha and wanted to create a drink for the fall.

“We probably had at least a hundred ideas up on the wall,” Peter Dukes, then-head of Starbucks’ beverage development team, said in the release.

“And once we got those ideas, we started to whittle away at them and came down to a list of about 20 different flavors including chocolate and caramel ... and there was orange and cinnamon ... and there was pumpkin there as well,” Dukes said.

It was three months before the team came up with a winning recipe, which was tested at 100 stores across Washington, D.C., and Vancouver, Canada. And the rest was history.

“Nobody knew at the beginning what it would grow to be,” Dukes said. “20 years later, it’s taken on a life of its own.”

Starbucks’ fall menu

This year, the new iced apple crisp oatmilk shaken espresso and iced pumpkin cream chai tea latte join Starbucks’ fall menu, according to a release.

Both launched alongside returning fan favorites like the pumpkin cream cold brew and apple crisp oatmilk macchiato.

Customers can order the new Baked Apple Croissant from Starbucks’ bakery, as well as returning seasonal favorites like the pumpkin cream cheese muffin. Photo by Starbucks

In the bakery case, customers can find the new baked apple croissant along with the pumpkin cream cheese muffin and owl cake pop, the coffee chain said.

