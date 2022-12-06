Starbucks Causes An Uproar With New Tipping System

While most people are flocking to Starbucks for their heartwarming holiday drinks, many caffeine lovers are turning as red as their festive cups since the Seattle-based coffee chain is rolling out a new tipping system.

If you've been to a cafe in the 21st century and paid with a card, it's more than likely the shop's POS system prompted you to leave a tip. Starbucks is apparently applying the same system to its drive-thru, causing a stir amongst customers on the go. Those paying with a card are asked to leave a tip in the minimum amount of $1 USD or a custom tip. To opt out of showing some monetary gratitude, customers have to select "No tip."

Although the process isn't too tedious and only takes a few taps on a screen, several Starbucks lovers are not happy with the changes as one user took to Twitter to vent, writing, "I'm really not trying to be rude bc I know customer service jobs are hard work but now they want tips at the drive-thru at my Starbucks when you pay with a card. You're literally just handing it to me."

While it is the season of giving, those vocal on social media feel as though the cost of labor should not be a burden for the customers as another former fan of Starbucks posted, "Tip culture is getting insane. Starbucks [has] seven dollar coffees and is one of the wealthiest companies in the world. Pay your damn employees and stop trying to push the cost on your customers."

Tip culture is getting insane smh Starbucks got 7 dollar coffees and Is one of the wealthiest companies in the world. Pay your damn employees and stop trying to push the cost on your customers ?? — kirstën❤️‍? (@kdrizzle___) November 26, 2022

Baristas are seemingly just as unhappy about the drive-thru tipping system as it causes delays in service, especially when the POS system fails to work correctly in the middle of a transaction. A viral TikTok proclaiming it is "the top ten worst disaster to ever happen to humankind."

The digital tipping process is a part of Starbucks' new "reinvention plan" as Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz shared earlier this year, "We are building on our 51-year history of market leading innovation to position our business and our brand for the next chapter of growth."

We think we're going to stick to carry-out instead.