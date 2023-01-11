Starbucks asks support staff to return to office thrice a week

(Reuters) -Starbucks Corp said on Wednesday all of its support center staff living within commuting distance are expected to work at the office a minimum of three days per week from Jan. 30.

Employees would be required to come in to work on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and a third day of the week that would be mutually decided by the immediate leader and team. They would be free to work from anywhere the other two days, the company added.

Starbucks said the policy change also applies to region-based support partners within commuting distance of a regional office. For regional staff, the third day would be one when all partners were in the office together, it said.

