Starbucks China Rival Seeking Funds at $1.2 Billion Value, Sources Say

Bloomberg News
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The China operator of coffee chain % Arabica is weighing a new funding round and could seek a valuation for its business in the country of as much as $1.2 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Lucky Ace International Ltd., which holds the exclusive franchise of the Japanese coffee retailer in Greater China, is looking to raise about $300 million to bankroll its expansion and has reached out to potential investors for the round, the people said. Lucky Ace was valued at about $800 million to $900 million in its last funding round, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private.

Deliberations are ongoing and the proposed funding size and valuation could still change, the people said. A representative for PAG declined to comment, while % Arabica didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment via email and its website.

Founded in Kyoto in 2014, the gourmet coffee brand entered China in 2017 with the opening of two Hong Kong stores, and launched in Shanghai the following year, according to the operator’s website. There are 61 locations across the country, the parent’s website shows. Private equity investors PAG and General Atlantic are among the chain’s backers.

China’s coffee market is growing, though it remains a niche beverage in a nation of tea drinkers, Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Angela Hanlee and Kai Lin Choo wrote in April. Annual consumption is just 5.3 cups per capita versus 51.1 cups elsewhere in Asia Pacific. Starbucks Corp. and Luckin Coffee Inc. have increased coffee awareness in the country, with their more than 5,000 and 6,000 stores in China respectively.

Shanghai-based Manner Coffee, which counts ByteDance Ltd. and a venture arm of food delivery giant Meituan as backers, is considering an initial public offering in Hong Kong that could raise at least $300 million, Bloomberg News reported in October.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Vodacom to hold 100% of new South African tower subsidiary

    Vodacom Group will retain full ownership of a new subsidiary that will take over its South African tower business, the telecoms company said on Thursday, announcing a 5.2% rise in first-quarter revenue. Formation of the telecommunications-tower company, which follows similar actions by Vodacom's rivals, is not yet complete, chief executive officer Shameel Joosub said. Vodacom Group, a South African firm, also operates in other African countries.

  • Blue Owl’s Stock Will Rise This Year: Analyst

    Blue Owl was formed via a three-way merger of two companies and a SPAC. Its shares are down more than 20% this year.

  • Banks Turn to AI to Help Dodge Enforcement Spotlight

    Regulators increasingly expect banks and other entities to use smarter systems to help thwart potential criminal activity.

  • America Still Needs More Homes

    The biggest problem for America’s housing market is that there aren’t enough homes available. The National Association of Realtors on Wednesday said 5.12 million previously owned homes were sold in June, at a seasonally adjusted annual rate, down from May’s 5.41 million. It reflects just how much the affordability problem, driven by the sharp rise in mortgage rates and sky-high home prices, is weighing on sales.

  • U.S. Home Prices Hit Record of $416,000 in June as Sales Continued to Slide

    The U.S. housing market is rapidly cooling as record prices and rising mortgage rates weigh on home sales, locking out potential buyers. The median existing home price is up 13.4% on the year.

  • Turkey Maps Out Path to End Cheap Money Era: Decision Day Guide

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Kissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaFord Plans Up to 8,000 Job Cuts to Help Fund EV InvestmentPutin Signals Gas Pipeline Will Restart as Clock Ticks DownTurkey has managed to push up the cost of money without budging on its ultra-loose monetary policy, taking a roundabout approach that the central bank belie

  • UK pub groups warn on cost pressures as heat wave adds to woes

    Mitchells shares were down 1.2% in early trade, while Fuller, Smith & Turner stock lost about 2%. Rival J D Wetherspoon earlier forecast losses this year, hurt by rising labour, maintenance and marketing costs. With prices of everything from fuel to food ingredients rising, consumers are cutting back, while record high UK temperatures have also recently kept people at home.

  • Gold Has Been a Disappointment This Year. What Could Change That.

    An indication that the U.S. Federal Reserve is nearing the end of its rate hikes would trigger a big response in gold prices.

  • Stock Futures Edge Down Before Earnings, ECB Meeting

    U.S. stock futures wavered as investors awaited earnings from companies including American Airlines and AT&T and a monetary-policy decision by the European Central Bank.

  • Cathie Wood is Giving Up on These 9 Tech Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 9 tech stocks that Cathie Wood is giving up on. If you want to see more stocks in this list, click Cathie Wood is Giving Up on These 5 Tech Stocks. Despite the tech selloff hammering her flagship ARK Innovation ETF, investors seem to be steadfast in their conviction that […]

  • ‘Our long-term outlook for the stock market remains bullish’: Here are 2 stocks that Oppenheimer likes

    By now, we all know the litany of market woes and headwinds: inflation, which has been grabbing all the headlines; the Fed’s turn to rate hikes and monetary tightening in response to inflation; the continued list of interconnected issues, including supply chain tangles, the Russia-Ukraine war, high oil prices. Recent news and market stats have only reinforced the short-term gloom. Q1 showed a GDP decline of 1.6%, and preliminary data shows a similar decline for Q2, which would put the US into a

  • Elon Musk swore in March not to sell any Bitcoin, but Tesla cashed out 75% of its Bitcoin holdings amid the crypto winter just months later

    Tesla converted most of its Bitcoin holdings into fiat last quarter, netting $963 million, an implied loss of just around $160 million from its initial investment. Musk said before the quarter began that he’d never sell Bitcoin.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The last few days’ trading have been enough to make our heads spin. Markets have shifted up and down, showing both volatility and a short-term upward trend, a pattern that has investors wondering if this is the start of a sustained run of gains, or just a bear-market rally. Stiffel Chief Equity Strategist Barry Bannister believes that there’s less reason for fear and lays out a strong case for upside. “We forecast the S&P 500 up to 4,200 in 3Q22E and recommend Cyclical Growth groups… for a relie

  • Man In Underwear Interrupts CNBC Stock Segment Because... Live TV

    Finance expert Karen Firestone had an unexpected co-star in her "Squawk Box" interview with Andrew Ross Sorkin.

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed at $20.37 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.84% move from the prior day.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Game-Changing Stocks That Can Triple Your Money by 2027

    Since hitting their all-time closing highs within the past eight months, the timeless Dow Jones Industrial Average, the benchmark S&P 500, and technology-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have shed as much as 19%, 24%, and 34% of their value, respectively. In one respect, bear market declines like we're witnessing in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq can be scary. While it can be hard to look past the near-term weakness and/or struggles of fast-paced companies during a bear market, there are some true game changers that have the potential to make long-term investors a whole lot richer.

  • If I Could Buy Only 1 Stock, This Would Be It

    Having a diversified investment portfolio is key to minimizing risk; however, that doesn't mean you should compromise on quality. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is one of my examples. Named after its flagship brand, Coca-Cola is an immense conglomerate that owns hundreds of beverage brands it sells worldwide.

  • Netflix (NFLX) Announces Payment Plan to Limit Password Sharing

    Netflix (NFLX) is set to introduce "add a home" feature in Argentina, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras that will charge extra for using Netflix account in additional homes.

  • Exit from Taiwan lifts shares of French company Carrefour

    Shares in French food retailer Carrefour rose 3% on Wednesday after it agreed to sell its remaining 60% stake in its Taiwan business, sparking hopes among some investors it could use the extra firepower to buy back shares. The transaction, which values Carrefour Taiwan at an enterprise value of 2.0 billion euros, is set to be completed by mid-2023, the French company said in a statement. "This is at a better price than originally speculated (which was 1.6 billion euros back in August 2021) given an estimated enterprise value of 2 billion (for 100% of the business)," wrote brokerage Jefferies.

  • Stock Futures Drop, Implying Reverse in Earnings-Season Rally

    As companies continue to report their latest earnings, U.S. stock futures fell Wednesday evening, suggesting that the week’s market momentum may be short-lived.