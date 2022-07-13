Starbucks to close six Los Angeles stores, citing safety problems

Christian Martinez
·2 min read
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 27: LAPD and LA County coroner investigators work the scene of a shooting at 28th and Figueroa Streets where a person was killed at a Starbucks drive-thru on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
LAPD and coroner's investigators in April 2021 work the scene of a shooting at 28th and Figueroa streets, where a person was killed at a Starbucks drive-through. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Starbucks plans to close six stores in Los Angeles and 10 other locations in other major cities because of what it says are safety issues including drug use and threatening behavior.

The Associated Press and the Wall Street Journal reported that, in addition to the Los Angeles store closures, six stores in the company's hometown of Seattle are slated to close along with two stores in Portland, Ore., and one each in Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.

"After careful consideration, we are closing some stores in locations that have experienced a high volume of challenging incidents that make it unsafe to continue to operate, to open new locations with safer conditions," Starbucks said in a statement to the Times.

The Los Angeles stores slated for closure are located at:

  • Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street.

  • Santa Monica Boulevard and Westmount Drive.

  • 1st and Los Angeles streets (inside the DoubleTree hotel).

  • Hollywood Boulevard and Western Avenue.

  • Ocean Front Walk and Moss Avenue.

  • 2nd and San Pedro streets.

An employee at the Hollywood location declined to speak with The Times.

Two of the Seattle stores have voted to unionize and one of the Portland locations petitioned to hold a union vote, the Associated Press reported.

Starbucks officials have said that the closures were not related to unionization efforts.

“Opening and closing stores is part of our business operations. This is really rooted in safe and welcoming stores," a company official told the Associated Press.

Starbucks said employees will be able to transfer to other locations, the Associated Press reported.

The announcement of the closures comes as company higher-ups addressed employee safety issues within its stores.

"You’re seeing firsthand the challenges facing our communities — personal safety, racism, lack of access to healthcare, a growing mental health crisis, rising drug use, and more," senior vice presidents of U.S. operations Debbie Stroud and Denise Nelson said in a letter to staff members.  "With stores in thousands of communities across the country, we know these challenges can, at times, play out within our stores too. We read every incident report you file — it’s a lot."

Stroud and Nelson said the company would implement a long list of measures, including training in de-escalation, active-shooter situations, mental health and first aid, and closing restrooms and even entire locations.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Los Angeles reports highest number of homicides in 15-years in first half of 2022

    A new report from Crosstown, a nonprofit organization based out of USC, revealed that homicide numbers in Los Angeles have reached a 15-year high with more than 180 reported cases in the first six months of the new year.

  • Starbucks closing 16 US stores for safety issues

    Starbucks is closing 16 stores around the country because of repeated safety issues, including drug use and other disruptive behaviors that threaten staff. The coffee giant is closing six stores in its hometown of Seattle, six in Los Angeles, two in Portland, Oregon and one each in Philadelphia and Washington. Starbucks said employees at those stores will be given the opportunity to transfer to other stores.

  • Jerry Rice outlines key for Trey Lance to succeed as 49ers starting QB

    49ers legend Jerry Rice spoke about the prospect of Trey Lance being the starter for next season.

  • Suspect charged in LA assault of Olympic volleyball player

    A man with a criminal history was charged Tuesday with assaulting a former Olympic volleyball player last week in downtown Los Angeles, prosecutors said. Kim Glass, a silver medalist at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, said she suffered multiple facial bone fractures when someone hurled a metal object — possibly a pipe — at her last Friday. Bystanders restrained the man — identified by police as Semeon Tesfamariam — until officers arrived to take him into custody.

  • AP Exclusive: Venezuela jails 3 Americans amid US outreach

    Three Americans were quietly jailed in Venezuela earlier this year for allegedly trying to enter the country illegally and now face long prison sentences in the politically turbulent nation. Two of the men — a lawyer from California and a computer programmer from Texas — were arrested in late March, just days after President Nicolás Maduro's socialist government freed two other Americans. Venezuelan security forces arrested lawyer Eyvin Hernandez, 44, and computer programmer Jerrel Kenemore, 52, in separate incidents in the western state of Tachira, according to a person familiar with investigations into the arrests.

  • Starbucks to close 6 LA-area stores for safety concerns

    Starbucks is closing 16 stores around the country, including six in the Los Angeles area, out of concerns for safety issues, including drug use and disruptive behavior.

  • NBA Twitter reacts to James Wiseman’s Summer League debut

    After James Wiseman's debut in the Las Vegas Summer League, NBA Twitter exploded with different reactions.

  • Newark woman gets prison for stealing late father's pension, Social Security benefits

    The defendant pleaded guilty to theft of public money and theft or embezzlement from an employee benefit plan in U.S. District Court of Southern Ohio.

  • Utah Jazz now reportedly willing to listen to trade proposals for Donovan Mitchell

    Insiders are reporting that the Utah Jazz are now willing to entertain trade proposals for their lone remaining NBA All-Star — but the offer would have to be "sky high," Tony Jones with The Athletic said.

  • Starbucks to Close 16 Stores in the U.S. Following Safety Concerns, Will Open New Locations

    The company announced Tuesday that 16 locations across Los Angeles; Seattle; Philadelphia; Portland, Oregon; and Washington, D.C., will be closed by the end of July

  • Ex-House member who resigned files for bankruptcy

    Former California congresswoman Katie Hill, who was ordered to pay attorneys’ fees to a British tabloid and two conservative journalists she sued after the publication of intimate photos without her consent, has filed for bankruptcy protection. If successful, the move could allow Hill to avoid paying about $220,000 in fees to the defendants, the Los Angeles Times reported Tuesday.

  • Podcast: What happened to Lora Lee?

    A star at 7, in prison at 22. Then she vanished. Here's what happened to 1940s child actor Lora Lee Michel.

  • Herbicide chemical linked to cancer found in majority of urine samples in CDC study

    A new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) study revealed a common herbicide chemical linked to cancer was detected in the majority of urine samples the public health agency reviewed. The CDC’s National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, a program designed to assess the nutritional health of American adults and children, released data last…

  • Why Ford Stock Crashed 46% in the First Half of 2022 but Could Rebound

    The stock of Ford (NYSE: F) has had a brutal 2022 so far, with shares of the legacy automaker plunging 46.4% in the first half of 2022, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Ford kicked off 2022 on a high note. Barely days into the new year, it said the demand for its F-150 Lightning pickup was so strong that the company planned to double annual production capacity to 150,000 units at its Rouge electric vehicle (EV) center in Dearborn.

  • This Easy Pasta Salad Recipe Practically Makes Itself

    For a pasta salad with true star power, build flavor as you go.

  • Letters to the Editor: Voters elected the sheriff. Supervisors shouldn't be able to overrule them

    Alex Villanueva won the clear majority of votes in 2018. How would it be OK for four supervisors to nullify that election?

  • Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Grant of Stock Options

    Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 12, 2022) - Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") announces that it has awarded incentive stock options pursuant to its stock option plan, to various directors, officers, and consultants of the Company, to purchase up to an aggregate of 2,110,000 common shares of the Company. The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.57 per share and will expire five years ...

  • Schonfeld Asia Hedge Fund Spinoff Raises More Than $750 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- A hedge fund spinoff from Schonfeld Strategic Advisors that focuses on Greater China stocks has raised more than $750 million within a few months, a rare feat in a year when slumping returns have deterred investors.Most Read from BloombergFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathElon’s OutJan. 6 Panel Maps Path From ‘Wild’ Trump Tweet to Capitol AttackNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclear Attack PSA VideoStocks Swoon as Treasuries Sound Recession Alarm: Mar

  • The past three years for New Zealand King Salmon Investments (NZSE:NZK) investors has not been profitable

    As an investor, mistakes are inevitable. But you have a problem if you face massive losses more than once in a while...

  • Watch Law Professor Khiara Bridges Blast Josh Hawley's Transphobia

    His denial that trans people exist exposes them to violence, Bridges told the right-wing senator in a hearing on abortion access.