Starbucks is closing 16 stores across Los Angeles, Portland, Seattle, and other cities due to a high frequency of 'challenging incidents' — see the list

Starbucks is closing 16 stores in Portland, Seattle, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and Washington, DC.

The closures are due to "challenging incidents" that make stores unsafe for workers and customers, Starbucks says.

The stores will close by the end of July.

"After careful consideration, we are closing some stores in locations that have experienced a high volume of challenging incidents that make it unsafe to continue to operate, to open new locations with safer conditions," a Starbucks spokesperson told Insider. The incidents involve drug use in stores by customers and other members of the public reported by workers.

The closures are a move to make Starbucks locations safer for customers and employees, the company said, echoing a letter from senior VPs of US operations Debbie Stroud and Denise Nelson sent to employees on July 11. The company also gives local leaders the authority to close bathrooms, reduce seating, and take other measures to keep conditions safe for employees.

"We look forward to continuing to serve these local communities and encourage our customers to visit us at our other stores in these areas, which can be found on the Starbucks App or Starbucks Store Locator," the spokesperson said.

See the full list of store closures here:

Santa Monica & Westmount, West Hollywood, California

Hollywood & Western, Los Angeles, California

1st & Los Angeles (Doubletree), Los Angeles, California

Hollywood & Vine, Hollywood, California

Ocean Front Walk & Moss, Santa Monica, California

2nd & San Pedro, Los Angeles, California

10th & Chestnut, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

4th & Morrison, Portland, Oregon

Gateway, Portland, Oregon

23rd & Jackson, Seattle, Washington

Roosevelt Square, Seattle, Washington

E. Olive Way, Seattle, Washington

505 Union Stn, Seattle, Washington

Westlake Center, Seattle, Washington

Hwy 99 & Airport Rd, Everett, Washington

Union Station Train Concourse, Washington, DC

