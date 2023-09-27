Starbucks coming to Madison-Dane intersection

Sep. 27—MANKATO — Three homes and an insurance agency will make way for Mankato-North Mankato's fifth Starbucks at the corner of Madison Avenue and Dane Street just north of the hospital if plans are approved by the city of Mankato this fall.

The plans for the previously unnamed coffee shop have taken some shots from community members, but the Starbucks now appears to be steaming ahead. The residential land use on the property was amended last week to allow a commercial development, and the Planning Commission is to review a conditional-use permit for the business' drive-thru Wednesday night.

The project prompted a variety of concerns. Some commenters were disappointed to see middle-class housing disappear. Others were concerned about traffic flow on an already busy street leading to the fast-expanding hospital complex.

More than a few thought it was a bad idea to attract additional vehicles to a neighborhood that already has young pedestrians walking to a pair of elementary schools. And at least one resident objected to the pollution that comes with a drive-thru-focused business.

But representatives of the project developer, Van Tol Properties, said those issues have been explored and are being addressed, with additional fixes promised through the conditional-use permit.

"We'll have a lot more detail if and when we get to that stage," said Nate Myhra of Bolton & Menk Inc., the project manager for the developer.

Myhra said there are plans for an electronic warning device to alert drivers leaving the drive-thru of approaching pedestrians. He also said there were relatively few people crossing Madison Avenue at Dane Street before and after school when counts were done — fewer than 10 in the morning and 15 or 16 in the afternoon.

As for worries that coffee-craving drivers would back up traffic on Dane or even on Madison, Myhra said multiple designs were considered while working with Starbucks and the final choice was one that includes room in the drive-thru for 18 vehicles. That would make it one of the highest-volume drive-thrus in the area.

"Eighteen cars is about eight to nine cars more than the largest other site that's located along Madison Avenue," he said.

While that might alleviate concerns about traffic backups, one resident of the neighborhood opposed the project because of the prospect of a dozen or more vehicles idling as drivers order their java and wait for it to be concocted.

"If we're concerned about global warming, I don't think we as a city should be adding to the problem," Donna Rose wrote to the City Council. "We should be doing everything possible to solve the problem."

The Starbucks is expected to have about 900 cars a day roll through its drive-thru, but Myhra and a traffic consultant said many as half of those customers will represent people that were already headed to the hospital, Bethany Lutheran College or other destinations in the area.

As for the loss of houses, Mankato's Associate Director of Planning and Development Mark Konz said Van Tol Properties will demolish the three homes only if other options aren't feasible.

"They've looked at alternatives, for example potentially donating them to Habitat for Humanity or relocating the structures within another location in the city of Mankato," Konz said.

He also provided an answer to a previous question from Council President Mike Laven about whether the 1,649-square-foot Starbucks would generate more taxes than the homes and insurance agency.

"There's less than $100 difference in what the tax base will be," Konz said. "That does not include the food and beverage tax that will be generated from this facility."

In addition, Alliance Insurance Agency plans to build a new 3,000-square-foot office at the northwest corner of the Victory Drive-Dublin Road intersection north of the Madison East Center that will generate additional property tax revenue, he said.

Although the council unanimously approved the land-use amendment shifting the home lots from low-density residential to commercial, Ward 1 Council member Michael McLaughlin said city leaders need to discuss the long-term future of the neighborhood he represents. The growth of the hospital, Bethany and the commercial district along Madison Avenue is putting increasing pressure on the residential area.

"How far do we let this expand and how much do we let that neighborhood disappear?" McLaughlin asked.

The Planning Commission's recommendations on the conditional-use permit are expected to go to the City Council on Nov. 13 for a final decision.