Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) Looks Just Right

Starbucks Corporation's (NASDAQ:SBUX) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 34.4x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 14x and even P/E's below 8x are quite common. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Starbucks could be doing better as its earnings have been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive earnings growth. It might be that many expect the dour earnings performance to recover substantially, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. If not, then existing shareholders may be extremely nervous about the viability of the share price.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

Starbucks' P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very strong growth, and importantly, perform much better than the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 20% decrease to the company's bottom line. This means it has also seen a slide in earnings over the longer-term as EPS is down 3.0% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 19% per year over the next three years. With the market only predicted to deliver 9.3% each year, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

With this information, we can see why Starbucks is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Final Word

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

As we suspected, our examination of Starbucks' analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 5 warning signs for Starbucks you should be aware of, and 2 of them are potentially serious.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Starbucks, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

