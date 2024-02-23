Starbucks could be coming to this part of Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Clovis Planning Commission plans to meet on Thursday and plans to talk about a possible Starbucks to be built at the corner of Bullard and Minnewawa.

According to the City of Clovis Planning meeting agenda, the proposal and analysis from the Planning and Development Services of Clovis towards the City of Clovis Planning Commission is to request approval for the construction and operation of a drive-through restaurant in association with Starbucks.

This approval of this use permit would allow the existing building to be demolished and replaced with a new 5,956-square-foot commercial building with a drive-through window according to the City of Clovis Planning Commission.

The building will be located in a facility of a Dollar General Market and will be at the corner of Bullar and Minewawa Avenues. Stores that will be impacted by this movement will be NTK Pack and Cargo. 46 property owners within 300 feet have been notified based on this change, according to the City of Clovis Planning Commission.

Organizers say that parking will ratio between a total of 389 parking stalls.

This is still an ongoing proposal.

