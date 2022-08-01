Starbucks earnings preview: Here's what to expect

Starbucks (SBUX) is expected to post fiscal third quarter earnings Tuesday after market close as the company navigates inflationary pressures, labor costs, unionization efforts and the search for a permanent CEO to take the helm of the company.

Here's what Wall Street expects this quarter according to a Bloomberg consensus:

Revenue: $8.14 billion expected

Adj. earnings per share (EPS): $0.76 expected

This report comes as inflation has surged to a 40-year high of 9.1% last month, leaving investors concerned over the future of consumer spending. Now, Wall Street is worried that Starbucks, known as a market leader that sustained growth during the financial recession, could be hit by a potential economic downturn.

For 2022 year-end, U.S. same-store sales are expected to be up 11.97% year-over-year, while international sales are expected to decline 8.34% largely due to an expected drop in China, down 22.29%.

According to foot traffic data intelligence company Placer.ai, monthly U.S. visits to Starbucks in June of 2022 decreased 7.8% compared to a year ago.

In a note, Nick Setyan of Wedbush, noted that the firm remains "cautious" on the coffee chain with a Neutral rating and price target of $81, but says the same-store sales growth during previous recessions is "difficult to ignore."

He added, "Even as a majority of the restaurants universe is favorability positioned (in our relatively bullish view) given low expectations/ valuations, a potentially troughing margin environment, and incremental visibility around top line trends (even if they’re at a lower run-rate), we believe SBUX is the exception."

Meanwhile, as COVID-19 remains a worry overseas, Setyan noted another potential risk is "continued uncertainty" around Starbucks' China business. In a recent note, he says "even if China reopens, one must admit, it is not the same place to do business in as it was a decade, or even five years, ago. The question of what multiple the China business should garner going forward remains unanswered."

On June 3, the company reopened Starbucks Reserve Roastery Shanghai. The Seattle-based chain has since reopened nearly 900 stores in Shanghai, home to the most Starbucks stores in the world. Starbucks has more than 5,400 stories in China.

The reopening of the Starbucks Reserve Roastery Shanghai on June 3rd, 2022 (Courtesy: Starbucks)

Unionization efforts

Starbucks' earnings report comes as U.S. Starbucks partners, in addition to employees across various industries, look to unionize.

As of August 1, the National Labor Relations board has conducted 259 Starbucks ballot counts for locations to unionize.

Of those counts, 207 have voted "yes," while 44 have counted "no," and 8 are challenge-determinative, which means challenges that are unresolved prior to the tally and sufficient in number after the tally to affect the results of the election.

Out of the 207, 184 have been certified and Starbucks is expected to "start bargaining in good faith with the union," according to the board.

Shares of the company are down nearly 27% year-to-date.

