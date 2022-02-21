Starbucks employees in Plover plan to unionize, join national movement

Starbucks opened in Crossroads Commons in Plover in 2006.

PLOVER – Starbucks employees in Plover are working to unionize.

The employees at the Crossroads location are demanding union recognition from Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson and local management, according to a news release fromthe Chicago & Midwestern Regional Joint Board of Workers United, a labor union in Chicago.

The baristas in Plover are the second group in Wisconsin to join the national Starbucks Workers United movement. Starbucks employees in Oak Creek announced their intention to organize earlier this month.

Starbucks workers have filed for elections at more than 100 locations, including Cleveland, Ohio and Ann Arbor, Michigan. Starbucks employees at those stores have called for better wages, safer workplaces and a “seat at the table,” the release stated.

Most of the Starbucks employees at the Plover location signed the letter that was emailed to Johnson on Friday, according to the release. The letter stated that the company and its employees each hold expectations of each other, but the employees do not think Starbucks was upholding its end of the bargain.

OTHER: Oak Creek Starbucks employees intend to unionize, joining growing movement

OTHER: Crossroads Commons in Plover is constantly changing. What does the retail development look like now?

“We expect a work-life balance that allows us to enjoy life without worrying about basic human necessities like housing, transportation, health care and food,” the letter stated. “We expect to be compensated fairly for the work we do, as workplace demands increase significantly each year. Simply put, our expectations are not being met.”

According to a release from Wisconsin AFL-CIO, a labor union based in Milwaukee, a majority of workers at the Plover location signed union authorization cards with Starbucks Workers United and CMRJB Workers United.

Wisconsin AFL-CIO President Stephanie Bloomingdale said more workers are organizing unions.

“Congratulations to the brave Starbucks workers in Plover who are organizing for fair compensation, safe workplaces and dignity and respect at one of the most profitable companies in the world,” Bloomingdale said.

Story continues

According to the CMRJB Workers United release, Izzie Moritz, a barista at the Plover location, said the decision to unionize was about employees’ lives, well-being and happiness.

“Our campaign is a symbol of Starbucks’ failure to create the environment they advertise to the world about their work practices and promises,” she said. “Our store is going to fight to uphold those promises.”

Contact Caitlin at cshuda@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @CaitlinShuda.

This article originally appeared on Stevens Point Journal: Starbucks employees at Crossroads store in Plover plan to unionize