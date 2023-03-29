Starbucks' ex-CEO Howard Schultz spars with Sen. Bernie Sanders over unions

Associated Press

Andrés Giménez became an All-Star last season. The smooth-fielding second baseman has agreed to terms on a long-term contract with the Cleveland Guardians, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Tuesday. Giménez, who batted .297 and won a Gold Glove for the AL Central champions last season, could sign the deal within days, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the contract won't be finalized until he passes a physical.