Starbucks' ex-CEO Howard Schultz spars with Sen. Bernie Sanders over unions
Senator Bernie Sanders rapidly fired questions at former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz over the company's position on labor unions in the Senate.
Longtime Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz faced sharp questioning Wednesday before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee as he defended the company’s actions during an ongoing unionizing campaign.
Starbucks has been found guilty by NLRB judges for threatening pro-union workers, but is appealing
Howard Schultz, who stepped down as CEO this month, defended the coffee chain against accusations it has retaliated against pro-union workers.
Coffee chain founder is hounded over dozens of allegations of illegal union busting activity
