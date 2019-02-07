Is Starbucks an Expensive Stock?

After stagnating over the course of two and half years, Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) stock is showing signs of perking up. In fact, since its summer swoon, better-than-expected earnings have catapulted shares a handsome 40% off their July 2018 lows.

With the stock now trading at a P/E ratio of 30 times trailing earnings and over 25 times forward earnings estimates. It's hard to make the argument that Starbucks is cheap. But if you're a current Starbucks investor, is it time to sell? Or is there still another sip left in that half-caf-skim no-whip Frappuccino?

The answer depends on what kind of stock you (or the market) think Starbucks is.





The argument that Starbucks is expensive

There are plenty who will scoff at Starbucks' valuation. Twenty-five times earnings estimates may be a reasonable figure to pay for a high-growth company, but Starbucks' recent guidance calls for only 5%-7% revenue growth in FY 2019. That's hardly "high-growth."

Can Starbucks grow into its valuation? Image source: Getty Images.

In addition, there are other dominant brands we use every day -– mostly in the technology space – that are growing much faster, yet sport lower valuations. For instance, Alphabet and Facebook are each growing much faster than Starbucks, yet both have lower forward P/E ratios.

Check out some stats for the three companies in the following charts.

SBUX PE Ratio (Forward) Chart More

SBUX PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts





As you can see, both Alphabet and Facebook are growing revenue 20%-30% yet both have forward P/E ratios of about 22.5, below Starbucks' 25. Not only that, but Alphabet and Facebook also have huge amounts of excess cash on their balance sheets. When stripping this out, they are even cheaper by comparison.

Check out the net debt of Starbucks, Alphabet, and Facebook in the following chart.