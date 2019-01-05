Starbucks Faces a Dangerous Rival in China

China was once Starbucks' (NASDAQ: SBUX) hottest growth market, but its Chinese sales hit a brick wall last year as it fell behind the tech curve in deliveries and faced new domestic competitors.

One of those rivals was Luckin Coffee, a rapidly growing chain backed by big investors like private equity firm Centurium Capital and GIC, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund. Last May, Luckin revealed that it had opened over 500 locations across the country in less than nine months since being founded. That figure likely reached 2,000 at the end of 2018.

Starbucks still has a bigger presence in China with over 3,500 mainland locations, and wants that figure to hit 6,000 by the end of 2022. But Luckin's growth is tough to ignore since its business model directly targets Starbucks' weaknesses.

Why is Luckin Coffee a major threat?

Luckin operates small cafes and kiosks instead of full-sized stores like Starbucks, which significantly reduces its operating expenses. Most of its locations offer pick up services and deliveries for online orders. For comparison, Starbucks didn't offer any viable delivery options in China until it partnered with Alibaba's (NYSE: BABA) Ele.me last August.

Luckin's customers can't pay with cash. They can only place orders through its mobile app, which gives customers loyalty points; the payments are processed via Tencent's (NASDAQOTH: TCEHY) WeChat Pay. Luckin also offers special promotions on WeChat, the top mobile messaging app in China with 1.08 billion monthly active users, which locks in customers.

Luckin's drinks are generally 20% to 30% cheaper than Starbucks' comparable drinks. It also uses marketing blitzes featuring Chinese celebrities, while Starbucks often shuns traditional or localized ads.

Last year Luckin sued Starbucks for anti-competitive practices, and penned an open letter to the company claiming that it leveraged its long-term leases with landlords to block competing coffee chains from opening nearby stores.

Starbucks called the lawsuit a publicity stunt, but it may have dented its reputation with Chinese consumers. This wouldn't be the first time Starbucks faced PR issues in China -- the state media slammed the company a few years back for charging higher prices in China than in other countries. Starbucks is also an easy target for a nationalist backlash if trade relations between the US and China continue to deteriorate.