Starbucks faces lawsuit claiming deceptive marketing of ethical coffee sourcing

Starbucks has faced a number of issues and controversies over the past couple of years from consumer boycotts to union protests and lawsuits.

Now, more trouble is brewing for the company as they face another lawsuit alleging that Starbucks is deceptive in their claims of "100% ethical" sourcing of its coffee and tea.

The lawsuit, which was filed Wednesday with the Superior Court of the District of Columbia by the National Consumers League (NCL) details "widespread evidence the company relies on farms and cooperatives that commit egregious labor and human rights violations", according to the NCL website.

The NCL is seeking an order "enjoining Starbucks from further engaging in deceptive advertising and requiring the company to run a corrective advertising campaign."

Starbucks at Willowbrook Mall in Wayne

"We are aware of the lawsuit, and plan to aggressively defend against the asserted claims that Starbucks has misrepresented its ethical sourcing commitments to customers," said a Starbucks spokesperson.

For years, Starbucks has marketed itself as an extremely ethical company in terms of coffee sourcing, citing their Coffee and Farmer Equity (C.A.F.E.) Practices, a set of ethical sourcing standards that verifies and measures farms against economic, social and environmental criteria that have been in place since 2004.

According to the Starbucks website, "C.A.F.E. Practices has helped Starbucks create a long-term supply of high-quality coffee and positively impact the lives and livelihoods of coffee farmers and their communities."

With the use of C.A.F.E. Practices as the cornerstone of their ethical sourcing approach along with other initiatives, the company claims commitment to 100% ethically sourced coffee.

However, in their lawsuit, NCL is citing various instances of poor labor practices such as a 2022 complaint against Starbucks, issued by the Brazilian labor prosecutor. This complaint cited working "conditions analogous to slavery" with findings of workers at the Cooxupe collective putting in excessive hours and carrying coffee sacks on their backs weighing over 100 pounds.

"Starbuck's failure to adopt meaningful reforms to its coffee and tea sourcing practices in the face of these critiques and documented labor abuses on its source farms is wholly inconsistent with a reasonable consumer's understanding of what it means to be 'committed to 100% ethical sourcing,'" said the NCL complaint.

Additional investigations into Starbucks' preferred farms and cooperatives include a BBC investigation that exposed sexual abuse at the James Finlay plantation in Kenya.

Starbucks did take immediate action following this incident, suspending their relationship with the plantation and conducting an investigation. Starbucks no longer works with that supplier.

Additionally, in 2020 a UK news show aired a program discussing child labor on coffee farms in Guatemala, calling out Starbucks as one of the companies who purchases from the farms.

During this incident, Starbucks stated that they have "zero tolerance for child labor anywhere in our supply chain" and immediately launched an investigation into the farms. They found that Starbucks did not purchase coffee from the mentioned farms during the previous harvesting season.

"We take allegations like these extremely seriously and are actively engaged with farms to ensure they adhere to our standards," said a Starbucks spokesperson. "Each supply chain is required to undergo reverification regularly and we remain committed to working with our business partners to meet the expectations detailed in our Global Human Rights Statement."

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Starbucks lawsuit claims deceptive marketing of coffee sourcing