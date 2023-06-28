Starbucks fan-favorite gets an icy twist — and it’s not coffee. Here’s what to know

Starbucks is expanding its summer drink offerings with a twist on a fan-favorite.

Frozen Lemonade Starbucks Refreshers launched Tuesday, June 27, at locations nationwide, the Washington-based coffee chain announced in a news release.

Inspired by the coffee house’s popular Refreshers drinks, the new frozen beverages “combine the Starbucks Refreshers flavors our customers love with a swirl of strawberry puree and pieces of real fruit,” according to a product description.

Starbucks new Frozen Lemonade, available June 27, is a frozen version of its popular refreshers beverages and comes in three flavors.

Customers have their pick of three flavors:

Frozen strawberry acai lemonade

Frozen pineapple passionfruit lemonade

Frozen mango dragonfruit lemonade

Pricing information wasn’t immediately available.

The beverages are the latest to join Starbucks’ slate of cold drinks, including the chocolate java mint frappuccino and pink drink refresher.

The coffee house drew ire from fans earlier this year after it announced it was discontinuing raspberry syrup.

Find your nearest Starbucks here.

