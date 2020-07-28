    Advertisement

    Starbucks: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

    SEATTLE (AP) _ Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) on Tuesday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $678.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

    On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 58 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 46 cents per share.

    The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 61 cents per share.

    The coffee chain posted revenue of $4.22 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.11 billion.

    For the current quarter ending in September, Starbucks expects its per-share earnings to range from 18 cents to 33 cents.

    The company expects full-year earnings in the range of 83 cents to 98 cents per share.

    Starbucks shares have decreased 15% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has stayed nearly flat. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $74.64, a decrease of 24% in the last 12 months.

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SBUX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SBUX

