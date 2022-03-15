Starbucks is going away from paper cups. Here's how your coffee order could change.

Marina Pitofsky, USA TODAY
·2 min read

That Starbucks paper cup could soon be a thing of the past – or it could be more expensive – as the coffee giant explores reusable options.

Starbucks is “shifting away from single-use plastics and piloting reusable cup programs” in six markets, according to a Tuesday statement from the company. By the end of next year, customers will be allowed to use their own reusable cups in every store location in the United States and Canada.

And by 2025, the company hopes to give “customers easy access to a personal or Starbucks provided reusable to-go cup for every visit,” the company said Tuesday.

Starbucks, which has a goal of reducing waste by 50% by 2030, on Tuesday also said it is testing multiple programs for cutting down on single-use cups in stores around the world.

New ice cream flavors: Pizza ice cream, Kraft Mac & Cheese among new ice cream flavors for sale at Walmart

Starbucks price increase: Your Starbucks run is about to get more expensive – again

'This is a game-changer': The Starbucks line is longer than the TSA line at some airports. There's a new way to cut it.

Those include allowing customers to borrow a reusable cup “designed to be returned to stores” and eliminating single-use cups, among other options. Some programs could involve paying a deposit for a cup customers will return after they use.

The coffee mainstay is also looking into other incentives, including a 10 cent single-use fee or a 50 cent discount to customers who bring in their own reusable cups. Starbucks already offers a 10 cent discount to customers who provide their own cups.

Disposable lids and cups produce 40% of Starbucks’s packaging waste, CNBC reported.

Starbucks set a goal in 2008 to have one-quarter of customers use reusable cups by 2015, though the company did not reach the target.

Last year, Starbucks announced the launch of a “Borrow A Cup” trial program in five stores in Seattle, allowing customers to order their beverage in a reusable cup for a $1 deposit. When they returned the cups, customers got the $1 back as well as rewards points through Starbucks’ loyalty programs.

Reusable cups are at the center of one of Starbucks' most popular annual promotions, Red Cup Day when the chain gives away free holiday cups each November.

Starbucks has increased its prices in recent months. Additional price increases are also planned for this year.

What's everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Starbucks could charge cup fee as coffee chain cuts waste, emissions

Recommended Stories

  • Starbucks unveils new plans to phase out its iconic cups

    By the end of next year, Starbucks customers will be able to use their own personal reusable cups for drive-thru and mobile orders in the United States and Canada.

  • Zelensky thanks protester who interrupted Russian TV news with anti-war poster

    "I am grateful to those Russians who do not stop trying to convey the truth...and personally to the woman who entered the studio of Channel One with a poster against the war," says Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. A dissenting employee had entered the studio Monday during Russia's most-watched evening news broadcast, holding up a poster saying "No War" and condemning Moscow's military action in Ukraine.

  • CVS creates confidential reporting avenue after firing employees over harassment

    CVS Health CEO Karen Lynch has announced plans to create a company Office of Workplace Assistance after revealing on Friday that a regional manager, as well as other employees who didn’t take sexual harassment allegations against him seriously enough, had been fired. The new function will help employees confidentially raise concerns about workplace behavior, Lynch told 450 senior leaders on a call. The 2021 incident that led to the firings involved two female employees in a New Jersey CVS store who said that the regional manager, who was in charge of hundreds of stores, had harassed or inappropriately touched them at work, The Wall Street Journal reported.

  • Starbucks Is Planning to Phase Out Its Single-Use Cups—Here's How It's Going to Work

    The goal is to reduce waste by 50% by 2030.

  • How will Newsom’s gas tax relief work? At $100 per car, that's $3B out of state budget

    Would $100 per car — enough, perhaps for one 20-gallon fillup — sufficiently impress Californians that their politicians’ hearts are in the right place?

  • 6 Little-Known Perks of Your Costco Subscription

    The upside of getting a Costco membership is reaping big savings on your grocery and household purchases by stocking up on items in bulk. With a basic Costco membership costing just $60 a year, it's easy to recoup that investment by saving money on food and essentials throughout the year. You can expect to enjoy savings in the course of filling up your car, as Costco's gas prices tend to be cheaper than the prices you'll see around your neighborhood. Costco stocks a range of over-the-counter medications you can score at a discount.

  • The 7 Best Ways To Build Generational Wealth, According To Experts

    All of us want to give our children the best, and often that includes financial security after we're gone. In a nation where even people making six figures may be living paycheck to paycheck, creating...

  • Money on the Brain: How much money do you need for retirement?

    The most important question is whether you will be able to pay your bills every month after you retire.

  • Meat-free sausage and pet collars added to inflation basket while men’s suits removed

    This 'virtual basket' contains over 700 carefully selected items representative of the goods and services that consumers typically spend their money on.

  • A Week On The Island Of Hawai’i On A $150,000 Salary

    Welcome to Money Diaries, where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We’re asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we’re tracking every last dollar.Today: a project manager who makes $150,000 per year and spends some of her money this week on an astrology reading. Occupation: Project ManagerIndustry: Pharmaceutical ResearchAge: 30Location: The Island Of Hawai’iSalary: $150,000Net Worth: $140,800 ($90,000 in 401(k), $15,000 in eme

  • Practical ways to save money

    Financial expert David Hill has some tips to save money.

  • The 5 Fastest Ways To Become Rich, According To Experts

    Getting rich is pretty high up on most people's list of financial hopes and aspirations. After all, it will allow you to not only have more financial security, but also have more options. And, of...

  • Her First $100K’s Tori Dunlap on Why It’s OK To Buy the Latte

    The Financially Savvy Female had the opportunity to chat with Tori Dunlap, founder of Her First $100K and the Treasury app, TikTok star and host of the "Financial Feminist" podcast. Through wise...

  • Vegetarians and vegans are shaping a key economic indicator in the UK

    In 2022 the typical English consumer is more likely to be a vegetarian who works from home than in years past, at least according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). Each year the ONS updates its basket of goods, a collection of about 700 commonly purchased items ranging from donuts to dish soap that it uses to track inflation. The items that are added or subtracted are “based on long term trends,” a spokesperson from the ONS said.