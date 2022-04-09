Starbucks hires a strategy chief as more baristas ramp up unionization efforts across the US

Ryan Hogg
·2 min read
Starbucks baristas standing up
The strategy chief hire aims to increase dialogue with Starbucks baristas amid union drives.AP

  • Starbucks will hire a strategy chief amid more bids for unionization by baristas, per The WSJ.

  • Starbucks' CEO previously said that the chain was "being assaulted by the threat of unionization."

  • Baristas are seeking improved pay, better treatment, and a say in company strategy.

Starbucks is adding a strategy chief as the group grows increasingly anxious at the pace of its cafes' unionization efforts, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

The publication reported that the coffee chain would bring in a new senior executive who specialized in worker relations. It comes as CEO Howard Shultz, who returned to Starbucks as CEO on Monday, continues to make his opposition to unionization known.

Six branches in New York State voted on Thursday and Friday to join the Starbucks Workers United union, with two stores in Rochester voting 10-3 and 13-11 and one in Buffalo 18-1 earlier this week. More votes are planned next week in Massachusetts, Virginia and Oregon branches.

In total, The WSJ reported that more than 180 of the chain's 9,000 corporate stores had petitioned for union votes.

Starbucks did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment made outside of normal working hours.

Unionization drives in the US are picking up momentum, with Amazon's workers in Staten Island, New York, last week becoming the first to unionize. The company is planning to appeal against the decision, however.

According to Starbucks Workers United, baristas are seeking improved pay, better treatment and working conditions, and a bigger say in the company's overall strategy.

Last summer, Starbucks announced it was raising wages for its employees to a minimum of $12 an hour to come into effect from last October. In its 2021 annual report, the company said the average hourly wage of its retail employees would be nearly $17 by summer this year.

Insider's Grace Dean reported in February that former and current workers said they were being mistreated by rude customers as pandemic restrictions lifted.

The hiring of a strategy chief is expected to increase dialogue between management, unions, and workers after recent hostilities, as the group sought to prevent union drives. In February, Insider reported that Starbucks had fired "several" employees seeking to unionize in Memphis, Tennessee, after they had let a TV crew into a branch.

In his first Town Hall meeting since being reinstated as Starbucks CEO, Shultz said Starbucks was "being assaulted by the threat of unionization." His comments were captured in a video posted to Twitter by US labor group More Perfect Union on Monday.

Shultz also said that Starbucks would never have been able to expand in the face of unions, and that the company's pro-worker stance meant it "does not need someone in between us and our people."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Ex-Goldman executive banned from banking over mishandling of documents, Fed says

    Joseph Jiampietro, the former Goldman executive, agreed to the prohibition, the Fed, which regulates Wall Street, said in a statement, ending a long-running case that reflected potential conflicts when government employees move to the private sector but continue to communicate with former employers. The U.S. central bank began enforcement proceedings against Jiampietro in 2016, accusing him of having asked Goldman junior banker Rohit Bansal in 2014 to obtain secrets from the New York Fed, where Bansal once worked, for use in Goldman’s client advisory work and pitches to potential clients.

  • Thailand Eases Testing Rules for Visitors to Boost Tourism

    (Bloomberg) -- Thailand plans to scrap a mandatory polymerase chain reaction test on arrival for foreign visitors from next month as the Southeast Asian nation steps up efforts to attract more tourists amid a rebound in global travel.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion SetbackDHL Jet Skids Off Runway, Breaks Up After Emergency LandingRussia Si

  • Joe Budden Under Fire For Saying He ‘Hates’ BTS, Misstates That They’re From China

    “I know they big, I know it’s China, I don’t wanna see it,” Budden said on Wednesday's (April 6) podcast.

  • Hailey Bieber's 'pizza toast' hack is taking over TikTok — here's how to make it

    Hailey Bieber's pizza toast recipe is everywhere on TikTok.

  • ‘Bridgerton' star Charithra Chandran shares realities of colorism many South Asians face

    Charithra Chandran, who plays Edwina Sharma in Netflix’s original hit series “Bridgerton,” is highlighting the significance of featuring two dark-skinned South

  • Slovakia confirms Patriot, S-300 air defense systems are heading to Ukraine

    Additionally, Germany and the Netherlands have agreed to send troops armed with Patriot missiles to Slovakia as part of 2,100-strong force made up of soldiers from several NATO members states.

  • Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Engaged—Get Your First Look at Her Green Gemstone Engagement Ring

    Lopez confirmed swirling engagement rumors in her newsletter, where she shared a video of the stunning pale-green piece.

  • ‘If you consistently get Wordle in 3 or less, you are cheating’: Players of the popular word game use shortcuts of all kinds

    You may be an ace at Wordle, the daily New York Times word-puzzle game that’s become a fixation for many Americans. But there’s a good chance your friends think you’re cheating your way to success.

  • Florida COVID-19 hospitalizations at pandemic low as cases continue rising due to BA.2

    The rate of spread of COVID-19 in the community is starting to spike. Deaths are also at pre-omicron lows.

  • Ukraine Delegation Rips White House and Congress for Abandoning Them

    (Andrea Carrubba/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)A Ukrainian delegation is making a trip to the White House today to demand President Biden provide more weapons to help Ukraine fend off Russian forces as the war drags on.“We haven’t been supported by serious weapons… [We need] not only Javelins, the Stingers. It’s tactical. I mean middle range surface to air missile systems. I mean long range surface to air missile systems. I mean jets. I mean tanks, armored vehicles, ammunition,” Maria Berlinsk

  • Moderna recalls thousands of COVID vaccine doses in Europe

    No safety issues have been identified, Moderna said about the lots that were distributed in Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Sweden in January. The drugmaker said the contamination was found in just one vial, and it was recalling the whole lot out of "an abundance of caution". Japanese authorities last year suspended the use of some doses of the vaccine, which Moderna later recalled, after an investigation found stainless steel contaminants in some vials.

  • China warns U.S. to not let House Speaker Pelosi visit Taiwan

    China warned on Thursday it would take strong measures if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan and said such a visit would severely impact Chinese-U.S. relations, following media reports she would go next week.

  • RHONY OG Jill Zarin Reveals What We're Dying to Know About the New Legacy Series

    Real Housewives of New York alum Jill Zarin answered fans' burning questions about Bravo's upcoming legacy series during an exclusive interview with E! News.

  • Proposed bill would shorten California workweek to 32 hours. Here's what you need to know

    The bill, AB 2932, would change the definition of a workweek from 40 hours to 32 hours for companies with more than 500 employees.

  • Amazon Has a Secret Weapon Against Rising Labor Costs

    Amazon workers popped champagne celebrating successful unionization, but the company's robotics could blunt the worker revolution.

  • Amazon to appeal union victory at NYC warehouse

    STORY: Amazon is objecting to the formation of the company’s first labor union, which was voted on last week by workers at an Amazon warehouse in New York City.In a legal filing, Amazon accused union organizers of threatening workers at its JFK8 warehouse in Staten Island to vote in favor of the union.Some 55% of the workers voted to join the Amazon Labor Union, or ALU, a group established by current and former employees. It has demanded higher pay and job security. Amazon said it will appeal the vote by arguing that the ALU interfered with employees while they waited on line to vote, and that long wait times to cast ballots depressed turnout.Roughly 58% of eligible voters cast ballots in person over three days.An attorney representing the ALU dismissed Amazon's claims as false saying (quote), “To say that the Amazon Labor Union was threatening employees is really absurd. The Amazon Labor Union is Amazon employees."Since the result, U.S. workers from another 50 Amazon sites have contacted the union, the group's leader has said.And on Thursday, President Joe Biden, while touting the creation of a White House task force on worker organization and empowerment, appeared to take a swipe at the online behemoth.“Amazon, here we come. Watch. Watch.” [applause]The U.S. National Labor Relations Board gave Amazon until April 22 to file proof for its appeal.

  • Chevron, union negotiators to meet over California oil refinery strike

    Negotiators from Chevron Corp and the United Steelworkers union (USW) are scheduled to meet on Monday to discuss a possible end to a strike at the company’s oil refinery in Richmond, California, spokespeople for both sides said. The talks will be the first face-to-face meeting in nearly two weeks between Chevron and USW Local 12-5. Chevron has continued to operate the refinery, its second largest in California, with managers and supervisors.

  • Nearly half of all Black workers in the US make less than $15 an hour: 'How is anybody supposed to live?'

    47% of Black workers and 70% of women of color earn less than $15 an hour. Insider spoke to people across the country about how they are fighting and organizing for a more equal workplace.

  • Amazon objecting to union's victory in New York, alleging interference

    A second labor group, the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU), which was losing a bid to organize an Amazon warehouse in Alabama, also filed objections on Thursday to that union election. The U.S. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) is giving Amazon until April 22 to back up its objections to last week's election in New York, in which Staten Island workers voted to form the company's first U.S. union.

  • Amazon is planning to appeal Staten Island union’s victory

    Workers last week voted to form the company’s first US union.