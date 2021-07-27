Starbucks hits sales record as customers return to stores

FILE - This Tuesday, March 14, 2017, file photo show the Starbucks logo on a shop in downtown Pittsburgh. Starbucks saw record sales in its fiscal third quarter as the impact of the pandemic receded and customers flocked to its stores. The Seattle-based coffee giant said its revenue soared 78% to $7.5 billion in the April-June 2021, period, an all-time high. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
DEE-ANN DURBIN
·1 min read

Starbucks saw record sales in the third quarter as the impact of the pandemic receded and customers flocked to its stores.

But the company's shares fell after it lowered its forecast for sales growth in China, its second-largest market outside the U.S.

The Seattle-based coffee giant said its revenue soared 78% to $7.5 billion in the April-June period, an all-time high. That beat Wall Street’s forecast of $7.3 billion, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Starbucks said its global same-store sales __ or sales at locations open at least a year __ jumped 73% from the same period last year. Starbucks felt the brunt of the pandemic in the April-June period last year, when many stores were closed and same-store sales tumbled 40%.

Same-store sales jumped 83% in the U.S. in the fiscal third quarter and 19% in China.

Starbucks reported net income of $1.15 billion for its fiscal third quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned a record $1.01 per share. That was well ahead of analysts’ forecast of 78 cents.

Based on the results, Starbucks updated its financial guidance for the full year. The company said it now expects global same-store sales growth of 20% to 21%, up from a range of 18% to 23%. It also expects adjusted earnings of $3.20 to $3.25 per share, up from $2.90 to $3.00.

But the company forecast lower-than-expected same-store sales growth in China. Starbucks said it now expects growth of 18% to 20%, down from 27% to 32%.

Starbucks shares fell 3% to $122 in after-market trading.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Olympics-Table Tennis-Japanese medal hope Ito hits winning stride

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese medal favourite Mima Ito outplayed Thailand's Suthasini Sawettabut on Tuesday to move into the quarter-finals of the women's singles table tennis competition at the Tokyo Olympics. The world number two, who won the mixed doubles gold with Jun Mizutani on Monday, swept to a 4-0 win over Thai paddler with a score of 11-7 11-6 11-9 11-7.

  • Atlanta shooter sentenced to life without parole, DA says no hate crime

    The Atlanta shooter who murdered eight people, six being of Asian descent, in March has pleaded guilty and sentenced to life. The verdict: Robert Aaron Long, 22, pleaded guilty to murdering 4 of the 8 people who were killed March 16. Cherokee County does not believe this crime to have been racially motivated with District Attorney Shannon Wallace stating, “This was not any kind of hate crime.”

  • Starbucks Slips as Slowing China Growth Outweighs Boom in U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- Starbucks Corp. reported quarterly results that outpaced estimates on the back of a strong U.S. recovery -- but a less optimistic outlook for the key Chinese market weighed on shares in late trading on Tuesday.Global same-store sales, an important gauge of restaurant success, rose 73% in the fiscal third quarter ended June 27 compared with the year-earlier period, surpassing projections. U.S. same-store sales also beat estimates, and even grew 10% from two years ago -- prior to th

  • Starbucks earnings: Revenue and same-store sales surge in US, fueled by cold beverages

    Cold beverages accounted for nearly two-thirds of beverage sales in the U.S.

  • Here's Why I'll Likely Exit GE This Week Prior to Their Stock Split

    While the stock split may signal confidence from the management side to investors, I don't generally see reverse splits as positive.

  • The Smartest Dividend Aristocrats to Buy With $500 Right Now

    You'd think that stocks that are Dividend Aristocrats -- members of the S&P 500 with at least 25 consecutive years of dividend increases -- would by default have really attractive dividends. You don't even need a lot of upfront money to invest in these promising dividend stocks. Here are the three smartest Dividend Aristocrats to buy with $500 right now, in my opinion.

  • 5 of the Fastest-Growing Stocks on the Planet

    Sales for these companies are expected to increase between 270% and 1,100% over the next four or five years.

  • China Stocks Tumble in ‘Panic Selling’ Amid Broad Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- A selloff in Chinese private education companies sent shockwaves through the equity market Monday, as investors scrambled to price in the growing risks from an intensifying crackdown by Beijing on some of the nation’s industries.Stocks slumped on the mainland and in Hong Kong, with the benchmark CSI 300 Index dropping 3.2% and the Hang Seng Index tumbling 4.1%, the most since May last year. Steep losses in education stocks in the wake of a sweeping overhaul spilled over into other

  • Why Nio, XPeng, and Li Auto Stocks Are Falling Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO), XPeng Motors (NYSE: XPEV), and Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) -- were trading sharply lower on Tuesday, on growing concerns about the Chinese government's ongoing actions to restrict technology companies. Li Auto's shares were down about 9.1%.

  • 1 Tech Stock That Could Double Your Money (and More)

    In the 1970s, relational databases were developed to meet this need, and at the time they worked well. Most data was highly structured, meaning it fit neatly into tables, and that's exactly how relational databases work. Its document database platform allows clients to store unstructured data.

  • 25 Top-Paying Dividend Stocks That Will Make You Rich

    Retirees and other investors looking for predictable passive income streams have long turned to dividend stocks — which look even better now that it's a struggle to get a 1% yield on a...

  • 10 Most-Shorted Stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets Is Paying Attention To

    In this article, we discuss the 10 most-shorted stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is paying attention to. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Most-Shorted Stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets Is Paying Attention To. Reddit forum WallStreetBets, with a user base of well over 10.7 million and growing, rose to […]

  • China Education Tycoon Loses $15 Billion as Shares Tumble

    (Bloomberg) -- Larry Chen, the former school teacher who became one of the world’s richest people, has lost his billionaire status as China cracks down on its private education sector.Chen, the founder, chairman and chief executive officer of Gaotu Techedu Inc., is now worth $235 million, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, after shares in his online-tutoring firm have plunged about 70% in New York trading since Friday following reports of the regulatory overhaul.On Saturday, China re

  • These Growth Stocks Are Bargains Because of 1 Unreasonable Fear

    Don't let a single day's market movements make you lose your long-term mindset.

  • Lucid Goes Public. It’s the Fourth Most Valuable EV Stock Now.

    Lucid and Churchill Capital wrapped up their merger. The stock's symbol is now LDIC, rather than CCIV.

  • GE stock surges after profit and revenue beats, a surprise swing to positive free cash flow

    Shares of General Electric Co. shot up 4.0% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the industrial conglomerate reported second-quarter profit and revenue that beat expectations, and surprisingly generated positive free cash flow. On a net basis, the loss per shares narrowed to 14 cents from 26 cents, while excluding nonrecurring items, GE swung to adjusted earnings per share of 5 cents from a loss of 14 cents to beat the FactSet EPS consensus of 3 cents. Revenue rose 9% to $18.28 billion, above the

  • Troubles keep growing for American Pharoah owner in bankruptcy case

    Ahmed Zayat’s legal team asks to cut ties with the owner of Triple Crown winner.

  • Tilray earnings: Analysts cut price targets ahead of 'noisy' Q4

    Tilray is set to report its first quarter since closing a blockbuster tie-up deal with Aphria. Analysts expect it will be messy.

  • I’m a former chief investment officer, and this is why I don’t see a long-term future for value investing

    For at least a decade now, value investors have had a terrible time, and the resurgence of value stocks in the U.S. this year has been pretty mild.

  • 5 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $500 In Right Now

    Despite there being numerous ways to build wealth, few pathways can offer the financial independence that can be achieved by putting your money to work in the stock market. Since 1980, the broad-based S&P 500 has navigated its way through four significant bear markets, yet has delivered an average annual total return, including dividends paid, of 11% per year. If bargain-hunting growth stocks is your thing, you're going to love biotech stock Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL).