Starbucks to issue 'clearer' decor rules after pride month clash - Bloomberg News

A Starbucks logo is pictured on the door of the Green Apron Delivery Service at the Empire State Building in New York

(Reuters) - Starbucks plans to issue centralized guidelines for in-store visual displays following a union's allegations that managers banned Pride-themed decor, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing an internal memo shared with employees.

Starbucks store leaders can decorate stores for heritage months such as Pride in line with safety standards, the company's North America President Sara Trilling said in the memo, according to the report.

The report comes after the union representing the coffee chain's baristas alleged that managers at dozens of Starbucks locations had prevented employees from putting up Pride Month flags and decorations, or had removed them. The coffee giant disputes these allegations.

More than 3,000 workers at over 150 Starbucks stores in the United States will walk off the job, the union said on Friday.

Starbucks also filed complaints against the union with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), alleging that the union "engaged in a smear campaign that includes deliberate misrepresentations" about the company's benefits for LGBTQ workers, the report said.

Starbucks, NLRB and the union did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Several U.S. retail brands have faced backlash from conservatives over the display of LGBTQ+ merchandise, as well as criticism from gay rights groups for insufficient support for the community.

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Rashmi Aich)