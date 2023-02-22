Starbucks launches coffee laced with Italian olive oil oleato - Starbucks

First it was Pumpkin Spice. Now Starbucks is putting extra virgin olive oil in its coffee.

The US company is launching a range of oil-laced drinks in Italy on Wednesday. The world’s largest coffee chain said its "Oleato" drinks will blend Italian olive oil with a range of brews.

The new coffee drink will use olive oil from Partanna, a 100-year-old family business in Sicily.

The line of new coffees will start with an Oleato Caffe Latte, an Oleato Golden Foam Cold Brew and an Oleato Iced Shaken Espresso.

Other new mixes will include a coffee combining oil with a "luxurious passionfruit cold foam" and an espresso martini inspired drink.

The new drinks will initially be available in its 20 Italian stores before expanding to the US and around the world later this year, including in the UK. In other markets, customers will be able to infuse other coffee choices with a splash of olive oil.

The 'velvety, buttery flavour' will come to the UK later this year - Starbucks

Howard Schultz, Starbucks chief executive, said: "Oleato represents the next revolution in coffee that brings together an alchemy of nature’s finest ingredients."



Mr Schultz said combining coffee with olive oil created an "unexpected, velvety, buttery flavour that enhanced the coffee and lingers beautifully on the palate".

Starbucks helped to popularise flavoured coffees with the launch of its iced Frappuccino in 1995 and Pumpkin Spiced Latte in 2003. Mr Schultz said the Oleato drinks were part of Starbucks' "innovative experiences" for customers.

Olive oil is a key part of a Mediterranean diet and is rich in monounsaturated fatty acids and vitamins. Several studies have suggested the oils can help lower the risk of heart disease.

Bulletproof Coffee, which combines coffee with butter or ghee, has gained popularity in recent years among people turning to "keto" diets, which aim to cut out carbohydrates and instead prioritise fat-heavy foods.

Starbucks, which was founded in Seattle, opened its first Italian store in 2018, which led some locals to demand a boycott of the chain in a market where independent espresso bars remain a key part of daily life.

At the time, Mr Schultz said: "We are not coming to teach Italians how to make coffee."