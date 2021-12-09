Starbucks workers vote to organize at one New York store, reject union at another cafe

By Hilary Russ and Lindsay DeDario

BUFFALO, N.Y. (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp employees on Thursday voted to join a union at one store in Buffalo, New York, but rejected the union at a second location in the city.

Employees at one Starbucks location in Buffalo voted to join Workers United, an affiliate of the Service Employees International Union. The vote counting for a third store in the upstate New York city was still continuing on Thursday.

Both the union and the Seattle-based coffee chain could still challenge the outcome of the election. If the results for the first store hold, however, the company would gain its first unionized location in the United States in decades.

About 15 Starbucks employees who support the union drive had gathered in a room in Buffalo to watch results. Many jumped, screamed and hugged when they realized they had enough votes to win the store on Elmwood Avenue, according to a Reuters witness.

The vote was 19-8 in favor of joining the union.

Baristas and shift supervisors from the second location on Camp Road rejected the union by 12 to 8.

Starbucks had several unionized cafes and a roastery in the United States the 1980s, but all eventually decertified. It beat back organizing campaigns in Philadelphia and New York City, but one location in Canada unionized in 2020.

The victory at one Buffalo store could embolden other baristas to launch organizing drives at some of the company's more than 8,000 other U.S. cafes. Already, three other Buffalo-area stores and one store in Mesa, Arizona, have petitioned the National Labor Relations Board for union elections.

The closely watched results come as companies eye new union organizing campaigns amid a U.S. labor shortage that has already led to higher wages at most large retailer and restaurant chains.

E-commerce company Amazon.com Inc is facing a new election at one of its Alabama warehouses after results of the previous election - which the union lost - were overturned last month.

