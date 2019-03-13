Does your neighborhood Starbucks offer oat milk? Coffee giant serves it up in select stores

Starbucks now serves oatmilk at a few of its locations in Seattle, New York, San Francisco and Chicago. The chain has offered it in Europe since 2018.

Starbucks is serving oat milk at a few of its locations around the U.S.

This plant-based option launched Tuesday.

The locations carrying oat milk are:

Starbucks Reserve Roastery in New York

Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Seattle

Starbucks Reserve store at the company’s Seattle headquarters

Starbucks Reserve Bar in Seattle

Starbucks Reserve Bar on Chestnut Street in San Francisco

It's also available at three of Starbucks-owned standalone Princi bakeries in these cities:

Chicago

Seattle (Westlake Avenue)

New York (Broadway)

The coffee chain isn't new to oat milk, though. Starbucks said it's been serving it in European locations since January 2018.

"Oatmilk has gained popularity as a non-dairy milk alternative, offering a smooth and neutral flavor which complements both light- and dark-roast coffees," the company said on its website. "When steamed, the milk creates a creamy and velvety texture, perfect for the classic latte and cappuccino espresso beverages."

Starbucks More

'Frankenfish'?: GMO salmon could be in stores as early as next year, as FDA lifts import ban

Your car may not be as cool as you think: These car models from BMW to Mercedes to Toyota take forever to sell on dealers' lots

The plant-based beverage market, which includes everything from nut milks to soy drinks, continues to grow. According to the research group Markets and Markets, it was an $11.16-billion industry in 2017 and is expected to hit $19.67 billion by 2023.

For example, the Swedish company Oatly launched its oat milk in the U.S. in 2017, quickly becoming The Next Big Thing. And, in December, Silk, best known for its almond milk, launched a line of oat milk.

Follow USA TODAY reporter Zlati Meyer on Twitter: @ZlatiMeyer

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Does your neighborhood Starbucks offer oat milk? Coffee giant serves it up in select stores