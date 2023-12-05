Starbucks is offering half-priced drinks for the holidays. Here’s when and what to know

Starbucks reward members can score half-priced drinks all month long.

Starting Dec. 7, reward members can get half off any drink from noon until 6 p.m. on Thursdays in December, according to the coffee giant.

The in-app offer is valid at participating Starbucks stores nationwide and includes all handcrafted beverages, including coffee and teas, the company said. Drinks are limited to one per person.

Customers can find the coupon in their app or ask a barista to apply it at checkout.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

The half-off offer comes three weeks after a massive employee-led strike on Red Cup Day, considered Starbucks “biggest sales event of the season,” McClatchy News reported. Employees dubbed it a “Red Cup Rebellion” and staged a walkout at more than 200 stores across the U.S.

Union workers called Starbucks to the bargaining table and are pushing the company to address staffing and scheduling issues.

