Starbucks will open another Johnson County location in this sprawling new development
National coffee shop chain Starbucks will open a new location in Merriam.
The coffee shop will join Drake Development’s Merriam Grand Station project at Shawnee Mission Parkway and Antioch Road, the site of a former Kmart.
Drake plans to put Starbucks into a two-tenant building on the northwest portion of the development, said Bryan Dyer, Merriam’s community development director.
Dyer said he isn’t sure what business will take up the other half.
The $137 million development will also include two apartment buildings, called the Grand Station Lofts, as well as Wichita-based breakfast spot HomeGrown. Mediterranean fast-casual chain Cava is also planned for the spot. The entire development is slated to be complete by 2026.