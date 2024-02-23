Starbucks will open another Johnson County location in this sprawling new development

National coffee shop chain Starbucks will open a new location in Merriam.

The coffee shop will join Drake Development’s Merriam Grand Station project at Shawnee Mission Parkway and Antioch Road, the site of a former Kmart.

Drake plans to put Starbucks into a two-tenant building on the northwest portion of the development, said Bryan Dyer, Merriam’s community development director.

Dyer said he isn’t sure what business will take up the other half.

Merriam Grand Station will include restaurants, retail space and a public use area. Rendering by Barrel Aged Productions. Courtesy of Drake Development

The $137 million development will also include two apartment buildings, called the Grand Station Lofts, as well as Wichita-based breakfast spot HomeGrown. Mediterranean fast-casual chain Cava is also planned for the spot. The entire development is slated to be complete by 2026.