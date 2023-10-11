Starbucks opens beachside on A1A in Daytona Beach. Here's where to find it.

DAYTONA BEACH ― Starbucks fans have a new place to get caffeinated on this city's beachside.

A full-service Starbucks store recently held a "soft opening" and is now serving customers at the south end of the Hilton Daytona Beach Oceanfront Resort at 100 N. Atlantic Ave. The 744-hotel is the largest in Volusia County.

A grand opening will be held on Friday, Oct. 27, beginning with a 10 a.m. ribbon-cutting with the Daytona Regional Chamber of Commerce. Here's what we know about the area's newest Starbucks:

It's across from the Ocean Center

The new Starbucks store is on the northeast corner of A1A and Auditorium Boulevard, directly across the street from the Ocean Center convention complex. The street-level 1,000-square-foot storefront space had been vacant for several years. At one time, it was home to a surf shop, said Liz Wittig, the hotel's director of marketing. "It's a fully renovated space," she said.

It's owned by the hotel

The new Starbucks is a franchise location owned by the hotel, but its employees underwent two weeks of training by the Seattle-based coffee giant.

Ruwan Silva, director of food and beverage for the Hilton, came up with the idea to utilize the empty storefront by opening a Starbucks after seeing the popularity of the chain's coffee drinks at the Atlantic Marketplace store located elsewhere within the hotel.

It's the only Starbucks store on A1A within the city

The nearest Starbucks stores on beachside are 5.5 miles to the north on East Granada Boulevard in Ormond Beach and 6 miles to the south on Dunlawton Boulevard in Daytona Beach Shores.

It is still looking to add workers

The new Starbucks currently employs 14 people, led by manager Jeremiah Garland. "Hopefully, we'll have 20 to 30 when we are fully staffed," said Wittig.

It offers Starbucks' full menu

The new Starbucks offers all the coffee drinks, teas and other beverages available at the chain's other locations. It also sells breakfast sandwiches, meal boxes and baked goods as well as Starbucks mugs and other merchandise.

It has a mobile pickup parking spot

The new Starbucks does not have a drive-through lane, but customers can place orders in advance by calling 386-947-8034. A parking spot for pickup orders is marked in green at the entrance to the hotel's south tower. Once parked, customers just have to walk a few steps to the coffee shop to retrieve their order.

It will be adding outdoor seating, too

The new Starbucks has indoor seating for up to 48 people. Garland said plans call for the eventual addition of an outdoor seating area.

The new Starbucks also offers free valet parking at the hotel for those making purchases of $30 or more.

It's open seven days a week

The hours of operation for the new Starbucks at the Hilton are Sunday through Thursday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Starbucks opens only store on A1A in Daytona Beach. Where to find it.