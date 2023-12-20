New Starbucks opens in southeast Fresno

TechCrunch

It's been more than a year since Elon Musk purchased Twitter, yet we're still seeing the reverberations of that deal on other social platforms, including the new ones that have cropped up since. Spill, a platform founded by ex-Twitter employees, is closing out its first year on the market by opening up its beta to all users, whether they're on iOS or Android. Spill is like the polar opposite of X, a platform that continues to alienate users with platform policies that make the app actively less inclusive.