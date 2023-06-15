Starbucks ordered to pay $26m to manager fired ‘for being white’

Starbucks protest racism controvery Philadelphia coffee manager discrimination lawsuit - AP Photo/Gene J Puskar/File

A jury has awarded $25.6 million (£20 million) in damages to a Starbucks manager who claimed she was sacked for being white.

Shannon Phillips was fired in the aftermath of a furore following the arrest of two black customers at a Philadelphia branch of the coffee chain in 2018.

According to her lawyer, Ms Phillips was a “sacrificial lamb” as Starbucks struggled to contain the torrent of bad publicity.

The coffee behemoth had shut branches and ordered staff to undergo racial bias training as it found itself the target of nationwide protests.

Ms Phillips was not involved in the Philadelphia incident which triggered outrage when the two men, who had been waiting for a friend, were led away in handcuffs.

Supervising about 100 Starbucks outlets in the region, Ms Phillips was ordered to put a white store manager at the branch on administrative leave as the company tried to repair the reputational damage it had suffered.

Starbucks protest racism controvery Philadelphia - Reuters/Mark Makela

She refused to do so because he was not involved in the incident and because allegations that he had been involved in discriminatory conduct were untrue.

In her lawsuit, Ms Phillips, who had worked for Starbucks for 13 years, alleged that the company targeted her and other white employees in and around Philadelphia as part of its attempt at damage control.

At the same time, the manager of the branch who triggered the outcry, and was black, faced no disciplinary action.

Ms Phillips was dismissed shortly afterwards. However, according to her complaint, she had taken steps “to ensure that the retail locations within her area were a safe and welcoming environment for all customers, regardless of race”.

Starbucks denies racism claims

Starbucks denied that Ms Phillips had been sacked for being white, telling the court she had performed poorly as events unfolded following the arrests.

It said: “During this time of crisis, the company’s Philadelphia market needed a leader who could perform.”

Ms Phillips, it added, “failed in every aspect of that role”.

The jury sided with Ms Phillips, finding that race had underpinned her firing, violating state and federal anti-discrimination laws.

Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson, the two men who were arrested at the branch, received an apology from Kevin Johnson, Starbucks’ chief executive at the time, as well as agreeing an out-of-court settlement with the company.

