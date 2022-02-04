Starbucks Prices Rising Again In Arlington Heights: Here’s Why

Eric DeGrechie
·2 min read

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL — Starbucks will soon be raising prices at all stores amid disruptions brought on by the omicron variant, supply chain issues, increased labor costs and inflation, the coffee giant announced.

In a company conference call Tuesday, Starbucks said it missed a benchmark for its quarterly profit during the omicron surge, which caused labor shortages and spurred higher costs, KTLA reported.

Starbucks locations in Arlington Heights include: Annex of Arlington, 115 W Rand Road; 2964 W Euclid Ave.; Target, 1700 E Rand Road; 1808 S Arlington Heights Road; 1802 N Arlington Heights Road; Arlington Town Square Condos, 33 S Evergreen Ave.

Starbucks highlighted “extraordinary cost pressure” and “higher than anticipated costs from training and onboarding” new employees.

“Although demand was strong, this pandemic has not been linear and the macro environment remains dynamic as we experienced higher-than-expected inflationary pressures, increased costs due to Omicron, and a tight labor market,” Starbucks CEO and President Kevin Johnson said in a statement.

Inflationary costs were unexpectedly amplified throughout December, and such disruptions were expected to continue, the company said in a statement.

It is the second time in four months that the company has brought prices up, the New York Times reported.

John Culver, the company’s chief operating officer, said turnover was higher than before the pandemic and the company had to reduce store hours in response, Business Insider reported.

Prices on everything from groceries to gasoline have risen to their highest point in 40 years, placing a major strain on those who live in California — one of the nation's most expensive states to live.

President Joe Biden has vowed to alleviate the effects of inflation, but many Californians are adapting to an unrelenting state of sticker shock.

The Labor Department reported last month that a measure of inflation, which excludes volatile food and gas prices, jumped 5.5 percent in December over the same month a year earlier — the highest increase in decades.

"U.S. inflation pressures show no sign of easing," said James Knightley, chief international economist at the financial services company ING. "It hasn't been this high since the days of Thatcher and Reagan. We could be close to the peak, but the risk is that inflation stays higher for longer."

Have you noticed elevated prices at the Starbucks in Arlington Heights? Tell us in the comments.

READ MORE: Inflation In IL: How Much More Is Food, Gas Costing Residents?

This article originally appeared on the Arlington Heights Patch

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Intel’s choice of Ohio for its $20 billion factory shows what matters at least as much as low taxes — and it costs money

    It's a sobering lesson for states like Indiana that can compete – or even beat – Ohio on tax breaks, tax rates and regulatory environment, but fall short in quality of life and educational attainment.

  • No, the US doesn’t have $30 trillion in debt

    On Feb. 1, the US Treasury Department reported the national debt hit a record $30 trillion, prompting much hand-wringing about the fragility of the US economy. Around $8 trillion of that $30 trillion cited by debt hawks as what the government has borrowed is the equivalent of that: Money that the government owes to itself in the future, says J.W. Mason, an economist professor at CUNY’s John Jay College. For example, the contributions the Social Security Administration puts aside into its Trust Fund to be paid out later get counted as debt.

  • 3 takeaways from Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker's state budget address

    Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker gave his annual State of the State and budget address at the Old State Capitol in Springfield. This is what you need to know.

  • How a Russian invasion of Ukraine could impact Americans economically

    A potential Russian invasion of Ukraine could negatively impact the pocketbooks of average Americans, who are already facing higher prices and rising inflation.Moscow's saber-rattling has led to moves to impose financial and economic sanctions, but a full-blown incursion could echo through markets worldwide, including for U.S. voters. Trade between the U.S. and Russia totaled just $35 billion in 2019, according to White House data, 16 times...

  • Japan's service sector shrinks at fastest pace in 5 months - PMI

    Japan's services sector activity contracted at the fastest pace in five months in January in a sign businesses faced pressure from a record surge in new coronavirus infections due to the Omicron variant. The final au Jibun Bank Japan Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) slumped to a seasonally adjusted 47.6 from the prior month's 52.1 and a 48.8 flash reading. That marked the fastest decline in business activity since August, while outstanding business saw the sharpest rate of reduction in four months, the survey showed.

  • Turkey inflation surges to near 20-year high

    Turkey's inflation hit a two-decade high near a whopping 50 percent in January, official data showed Thursday, as a currency crisis decimated people's purchasing power and complicated President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's path to re-election.

  • Biden borrows too much, while America’s economy hollows out

    It’s easy to be distracted by Russia’s provocations in Ukraine and the Federal Reserve’s new war on inflation but as the economy recovers from the delta and omicron variants, difficult post-pandemic challenges await the Biden administration. The new normal will feature hybrid work for many white-collar workers, lowering demand for office space. Corporate pursuit of the efficiencies associated with just-in-time and globalization—and reliance on China’s inexpensive labor and export subsidies to keep prices down—have created brittle and vulnerable supply chains.

  • Europe Faces Harsh Reality of Finding Russian Gas Irreplaceable

    (Bloomberg) -- Energy-rich countries from Qatar to Azerbaijan have all pledged emergency gas supplies to Europe, but the region is quickly figuring out it can’t replace top supplier Russia.Most Read from BloombergAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairBe Warned — the Turbulence This Time Is DifferentCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutat

  • Gov. JB Pritzker's $45.4 billion budget plan includes $1 billion in tax cuts

    The governor is proposing a $45.4 billion budget which includes decreases in both money coming in and spending.

  • U.S. yield curve inversion may be 'false positive' recession signal - Credit Suisse

    A U.S. Treasuries yield curve inversion this time around may not be the perfect predictor of a recession, a Credit Suisse strategist said on Wednesday, as the Federal Reserve's focus on reducing inflation could take priority over economic growth concerns. Reflecting the U.S. central bank's plans to hike interest rates, short-term government bond yields have risen more than long ones this year, flattening the curve. A curve inversion, particularly the one determined by comparing two-year and 10-year Treasury bonds, has in the past presaged recessions, as the market priced in expected rate cuts based on possible monetary policy actions that could damage the economy.

  • Budget 2022: India's job crisis leading to a 'nowhere generation'

    Finding opportunities for hundreds of millions of young Indians is crucial for the country's future.

  • Energy bills: How Boris Johnson is still caught in a trap laid by Labour’s Ed Miliband

    After 12 years of Conservative prime ministers, energy customers are still standing in Ed Miliband's shadow.

  • Climate, crypto, and concessions: Indian students dissect Nirmala Sitharaman’s 2022 budget

    Quartz invited graduate students of IIMs Bangalore, Calcutta, Shillong, and Lucknow, among others, to weigh in.

  • Kim Reynolds says she’s ready to negotiate with Iowa Republican lawmakers on tax cuts

    In a news conference Wednesday, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Republicans have broad agreement on plans to cut taxes, but everything is on the table.

  • European Gas Crisis Puts Algeria’s Russian Ties to the Test

    (Bloomberg) -- As fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine leave the West hunting for alternative natural-gas shipments, an energy-rich country on Europe’s doorstep seems an obvious port of call.Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftOmicron Sub-Variant May Cause New Surge of Infections in Current WaveTesla, Who? Biden Can't Bring Himself to Say It — and Musk Has NoticedMeta’s Shares Collapse After TikTok Steals Users From FacebookSpotify’s Problems G

  • Foxconn's plan to make robotic coffee kiosks quietly died. It joins the list of products promised but never made.

    Foxconn announced it would partner with Briggo to make coffee kiosks in Mount Pleasant. It won't happen -- the manufacturer's latest unfilled promise.

  • How much is your rebate? New Idaho law will give $600 million in income tax cuts

    “This money belongs to the people who work here and live here, and they should have it back in their pocket.”

  • Scam Alert: You Could Find Out If You Were the Victim of Unemployment Fraud this Tax Season

    A rise in unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a similar rise in unemployment fraud, mainly due to a surge in identify theft. The good news is, Americans worried that they are...

  • Get More Stimulus Money Using IRS Letter 6475

    Although the final batch of stimulus checks were sent out last year, there are still tax credits and benefits from stimulus money you can take advantage of in 2022. See: Everything You Need To Know...

  • The key to understanding Fed policy: The Powell Ratchet

    The Federal Reserve's central dilemma in 2022 is this: Inflation is very high. Unemployment is very low. Yet monetary policy is currently set as if the reverse were true.The big picture: If the Fed readjusts policy to fit economic conditions too rapidly, it could cause a recession and/or financial panic. So instead, they're applying a strategy you can think of as the Powell Ratchet.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues a