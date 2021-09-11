Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte leads to big boost in foot traffic: Data

Alexandra Canal
·Producer
·1 min read

Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte officially returned to nationwide menus on August 24 — and is already leading to a big boost in foot traffic before the official arrival of fall.  

According to analytics platform Placer.ai, visits increased 3.5% during the week of August 23 compared to the same week in a particularly strong 2019 summer season. And foot traffic expanded 12.3% on a week-over-week basis. 

Traffic continued to climb in the days that followed with an average increase of 14.9% over the six days following the drink's 2021 launch. This culminated with a weekend surge that saw visits spike 20.8% on Saturday and 19.3% on Sunday, compared to the four prior weekends. 

But it's not just Starbucks (SBUX) reaping the benefits of consumers' pumpkin coffee craze. 

Dunkin' also saw visits increase during the week of its own Pumpkin Spice drink debut on August 16, climbing 8.4% compared to the same week in 2019. That momentum continued into the following week — with Dunkin' foot traffic up 3% on the day of Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte release. 

Starbucks pumpkin spice latte
Starbucks pumpkin spice latte

Brands lean into pumpkin spice for fall

For Starbucks, the pumpkin spice latte has consistently been a strong driver for growth. The signature drink debuted in 2003, with more than 500 million have been sold to date. 

Other brands embracing pumpkin-flavored products this season include Pepperidge Farm (CPB), Dairy Queen (BRK-B), Tim Hortons (QSR) and Samuel Adams (SAM). 

Alexandra is a producer & entertainment Correspondent at Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @alliecanal8193

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Most retirement plans haven’t been tapped despite pandemic: ICI

    In spite of the economic and financial stresses brought on by the pandemic, most Americans have not taken any withdrawals from their defined contribution (DC) retirement plans. The vast majority of U.S. retirement savers have continued to make contributions to their plans throughout the pandemic.

  • '9/11 didn’t end on 9/11': attorney says his clients are still dying 20 years later

    Michael Barasch’s law firm is just two blocks away from where the North Tower of the World Trade Center once stood. After the terrorist attacks on 9/11, he and his business partner decided to keep their practice in the same office in the financial district. Barasch says it’s a decision that he and his colleagues have paid a price for.

  • Biden's Six Step Covid Plan

    Dr. Ogechika Alozie, CEO at Sunset ID Care, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss President Biden's plan to combat Covid in the United States.&nbsp;

  • 5 Stocks To Watch For September 10, 2021

    Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are: Wall Street expects Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $30.60 billion before the opening bell. Kroger shares rose 1% to $46.60 in after-hours trading. Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued strong sales guidance for the year. Zscaler shares gained 2.5% to $287.30 in the after-hours trading session. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT)

  • Why 9/11 lives with all of us

    For those of us who recall 9/11, there is an entire range of experience. Luckily for me, my experience comes nowhere near those who lost someone close. I was in Manhattan that day, though, and I did feel some of the terror.

  • As 9/11 moves from 'memory to history,' memorial acts as beacon for future generations

    Twenty years later, the memorial aims to remember, reflect and educate the next generation.

  • The Most Important Things You Need To Know About Social Security Spousal Benefits

    You're just a few months from turning 62, and you spend your days dreaming of putting the 9-to-5 work world behind you and spending your days on the golf course, on a sandy beach or with the...

  • The $1 trillion that has flowed to global stocks in 2021 is bigger than the last 20 years combined

    Driven by accommodative monetary policies, investors have been pouring money into stocks this year at a rate that morphs cumulative flows over the last 20 years.

  • A Stock Market Selloff Needs a Trigger. Here’s What Could Cause the Next One.

    THE TRADER A rocky week in the markets has traders, investors, and strategists at Defcon 2, peering into the horizon for the enemy—a stock market correction. But while there are some troubling signals, corrections—drops of 10% from recent highs—don’t just happen, just like bull markets don’t die of old age.

  • Will FAANG stocks get routed because of the Federal Reserve?

    Fans of the high growth FAANG stocks may want to lighten the load a bit ahead of a Federal Reserve bond tapering program, hints this top strategist.

  • Craving the New Apple Crisp Macchiato From Starbucks? Here's How to Make It Healthier

    For months, coffee fans have been not-so-patiently waiting for the Pumpkin Spice Latte to claim its rightful place on Starbucks's fall menu. This year, though, Starbucks shocked us all by introducing a new fall drink that, for some, eclipses the PSL when it comes to cozy fall coffee.

  • Top Coffee Stocks for Q4 2021

    The coffee industry is a complex and multilayered one, including everything from producers and distributors to processors, wholesalers, and retailers. Notable names in the coffee industry include Starbucks Corp. (SBUX), J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM), and Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR). There is no single sector or ETF for the coffee industry, and coffee-related stocks can be found both in the consumer discretionary and consumer staples sectors.

  • Why Kroger Stock Is Down By 9% Today

    The stock is trying to settle below $42.

  • How Much Of PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (TSE:PYR) Do Insiders Own?

    Every investor in PyroGenesis Canada Inc. ( TSE:PYR ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups...

  • Is GE Stock A Buy After Q2 Earnings Beat?

    GE's turnaround is gaining traction as key businesses improve while the industrial giant continues to shrink its debt load.

  • Sky-High Faang Stocks Were Never Anything But Screaming Bargains

    (Bloomberg) -- What explains the bull market’s ability to power on despite valuations that eclipse anything other than the dot-com bubble? Everything from passive investing to buybacks is trotted out to explain it, but the real reason is the uncanny predictability of corporate America’s earnings machine.Patience is being rewarded like at no other time. Thanks to a climb in profits that is as steady as it is steep, valuations that once made noses bleed turn out to be very reasonable when measured

  • The annual rite of pumpkin spice: Have we hit 'peak' pumpkin? Apparently not

    Pumpkin-spiced lattes from Starbucks and Dunkin' may be the top fall-flavored treats, but there are many more including Bud Light seltzer and ramen.

  • The S&P 500 Has Had a Good Run. Why Wall Street Thinks a Pullback Is Coming.

    STREETWISE BARRONS index funds will tumble by Christmas, one Wall Street strategist predicts. Not necessarily, says another—but they’ll lose money over the next decade. I can’t decide whether to panic or just sulk.

  • Vanguard vs. Fidelity vs. Schwab

    It’s no secret that Vanguard, Fidelity and Charles Schwab are three of the most popular and well-known brokerage firms. These financial institutions are also some of the largest, offering a wide range of products and services, from banking and investment … Continue reading → The post Vanguard vs. Fidelity vs. Schwab appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Will This Coffee IPO Be a Potential Challenger to Starbucks?

    In a publicly traded coffee field dominated by a few big names like Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) and previously independent Dunkin' Donuts (now a subsidiary of privately held Inspire Brands), a new player is about to emerge as Dutch Bros. Coffee is now lining up its IPO. Evolving from a coffee machine in an Oregon dairy barn to a pushcart to more than 470 current locations, the chain filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Sept. 7 to go public. It remains to be seen if it can turn its positives into a successful, publicly traded stock and perhaps challenge Starbucks for market share east of the Mississippi.