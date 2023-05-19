Starbucks Is Quietly Making A Major Change To Some Of Its Most Popular Drinks

Starbucks is slowly rolling out a change that could have a direct effect on many of its popular iced coffees and other cold drinks.

It’s changing the ice.

Currently, the company uses a more traditional form of ice cubes.

But severalreports on reddit, since confirmed by the company to multiple media outlets, say they will be switching to “nugget” or “pellet” ice, a form of ice that’s developed a cult following in recent years for its chewiness.

This ice is sometimes called “Sonic ice,” as the fast-food chain has been one of the most prominent sources ― and is so popular that many locations even sell bags of just the ice.

A Starbucks spokesperson told People that the machines will be introduced “in select stores” this year, but it will take several years for the new ice to reach all of its locations.

One TikTok user posted an image from what appeared to be a Starbucks internal website saying the new machines will use less water than their current methods.

That’s in line with a commitment the company made earlier this year to cut its water and waste footprints in half by 2030.

That image shared on TikTok said the machines would be from Follett, which says online that its “softer, chewable texture is craved by customers” and that the nuggets absorb the beverage’s taste “leaving a flavorful crunchy treat after the drink is gone.”

Starbucks says feedback from tests have found that nugget ice doesn’t melt any faster than its current ice, and that the response from customers has been “resoundingly positive,” according to People.