Starbucks: The Rally Can Continue

Nathan Parsh
·7 min read

Shares of coffee powerhouse Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX) have fallen nearly 16% this year, but have staged a very strong rally ever since hitting a new 52-week low of $68.39 on May 12. Shares are higher by more than 43% ever since.

A portion of these gains have taken place in the last two weeks, sparked in part by a consumer price index reading for October that showed inflation slowed to 7.7% for October to 8.2% in September. The annual inflation rate is the fourth consecutive month of slowing, with Octobers reading the lowest since January.


Also contributing to returns was an earnings report that showed Starbucks continues to demonstrate growth.

Despite the gains since May, Starbucks looks like it still has more room to the upside. Lets dig deeper into the company and its most recent quarter to see why I believe gains can still be had.

Earnings highlights

Starbucks reported fourth-quarter and fiscal year 2022 results on Nov. 3. Revenue grew 3.2% to $8.41 billion, which was $90 million more than analysts had anticipated. Adjusted earnings per share of 81 cents were below the $1 the company saw in the prior years fourth quarter, but results did beat estimates by 9 cents.

For the fiscal year, revenue grew 11% to $32.3 billion, while adjusted earnings per share of $2.96 compared to $3.20.

The all-important same-store sales were up 7% worldwide for the fourth quarter. The U.S. improved 11%, driven by a 10% increase in average ticket and a 1% improvement in comparable transactions. Consensus estimates were for growth of 7.6%. Much of the average ticket increase was due to price increases implemented over the past few quarters.

Comparable sales for international markets declined 5% for the fourth quarter as transaction volumes fell 5% while average ticket was down 1%. Almost the entirety of the decrease was due to weakness in China stemming from Covid-19 restrictions in place. China same-store sales were down 24% as comparable transactions fell 22%. Excluding China, the second-biggest market for Starbucks outside of the U.S., comparable sales for international markets were up 30%.

Starbucks continues to expand aggressively, with the company opening 763 net new stores during the quarter. The company had a new record of 35,711 stores at the end of the quarter.

On the downside, higher wages in North America stores were a significant overhang on margins. The operating margin for this region contracted 320 basis points to 18.6%. International margins were down even more, falling 750 basis points to 12.2% for the quarter, though much of this was due to closed stores in China.

Analysts expect that Starbucks will earn $3.40 per share in fiscal year 2023, which would be a 15.6% improvement from the prior period. Revenue is projected to grow 11% to $35.86 billion.

Takeaways

The fourth quarter was largely a continuation of the strength seen during the fiscal year. In fiscal year 2022, North America and the U.S. both had same-store sales growth of 12%, mostly due to price increases, but the number of tickets increased 5% and 4%, respectively. International sales were down 9%, again due to weakness in China.

Speaking of China, the restrictions placed on the population to quell further Covid-19 outbreaks weighed meaningfully on the performance of international markets. As a result, volume was way down.

The weakness in this region is in regard to mobility of the population and not the opening of new stores. In fact, management said on the conference call that they are opening a record number of locations within China. Still, the nations leadership has not been shy about locking down parts of the country due to Covid-19 resurgence and likely would not in the future.

Higher employee compensation did pressure margins, especially in North America. This has, and will likely be, an issue for those in the restaurant industry, especially with unemployment below 4% and the need for workers remaining high. Therefore, margins will continue to be lower than usual for Starbucks, though the worst of this could be lapped by the end of the next fiscal year.

On the positive side, quarterly revenue was up slightly and followed a 31.3% increase in the same period of fiscal 2021 due to an incredibly strong response following the easing of pandemic conditions in much of the world.

Throughout much of the last 15 years, Starbucks has generally showed impressive growth.

Starbucks: The Rally Can Continue
Starbucks: The Rally Can Continue

At its investor day in September, management outlined its goals for the coming years, with an expectation of U.S. same-store sales growth of 7% to 9% annually. The most recent fiscal year already topped this range and initial estimates for fiscal year 2023 are also above this level.

There are several reasons as to why I believe Starbucks is capable of generating this type of comparable sales growth.

The first item that shareholders should note is that demand outside of China was very strong, especially when considering the price increases the company had. Domestic sales were up mostly due to higher prices. Total transactions actually grew 1% from the prior year, showing the price increases did not negatively affect demand. The company also noted that its loyalty program grew 16% to nearly 29 million members in the U.S.

Not only did price hikes not cause a drop in transaction volume, they did nothing to stop a surge in the number of Starbucks Rewards members. More than half of U.S. sales come from those enrolled in the loyalty program.

Second, drive-through and mobile orders make up almost three-quarters of sales volume. When mobile order was first introduced, it was more of a mosh pit and the wait times were extensive. This has largely been corrected and remains an incredibly popular way for people to receive their orders.

While the company will always be known for and rely on its coffee products, food sales showed strong sales growth, increasing 18% in 2022.

Finally, Starbucks does not appear to be a mature company yet as it continues to open new stores. The company hit a new record for stores at the end of the fiscal year. Even in China, stores continue to be opened as Starbucks is looking beyond the near-term challenges of Covid-19.

Valuation analysis

Shares of Starbucks are trading at 28.7 times forward earnings estimates, which is above the price-earnings ratio of 26 that the stock has averaged over the last decade. Based on the historical multiple, the stock is slightly overvalued.

However, using a combination of historical multiples, past returns and growth as well as future estimates, the GF Value Line shows that Starbucks could have further room to run.

Starbucks: The Rally Can Continue
Starbucks: The Rally Can Continue

Starbucks is currently trading with a price-to-GF Value of 0.84, implying a potential return of 18.7%. Factor in the stocks current yield of 2.2%, and total returns could push into the low 20% range.

Final thoughts

Starbucks delivered a fourth-quarter result that beat both revenue and earnings estimates. Global comparable sales were up a high single-digit figure, with U.S. results comfortably ahead of forecasts. China is an issue as mobility within the country is subject to limits resulting from Covid-19 resurgences. Other international markets performed considerably better.

The company has ambitious plans to grow domestic same-store sales, but is already ahead of those projections. Estimate for the new fiscal year show that analysts believe that double-digit top- and bottom-line growth is achievable.

Starbucks should be able to reach its goals as price increases have done little to stop traffic and Starbucks Rewards continues to see high penetration levels.

These factors are a major reason why the stock has climbed as much as it has since May, but shares still trade at a discount to their intrinsic value as calculated by GuruFocus. While the recent rally may turn off value investors, Starbucks appears to still offer a solid return from current levels.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Recommended Stories

  • Falcons are hopeful CB A.J. Terrell will return this week

    Arthur Smith said the #Falcons are hopeful CB A.J. Terrell (hamstring) will return to practice this week

  • 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry reveals 5 stocks he bought last quarter - after slashing his portfolio to a single holding

    Burry's new bets on the likes of Qurate Retail and Charter Communications lifted the value of his portfolio from about $3 million to over $41 million.

  • ‘Hold Fire,’ Says Jim Cramer on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    After last week’s better-than-expected October inflation data, stocks saw broad gains. The tech-heavy NASDAQ led the way with a jump of 7.67%, and the S&P 500 was more than 5% up at the end of the week. Gains like that can spread out, and cloud stocks were among the NASDAQ’s best performers. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, points out that this sharp rally gives investors a chance to clear the chaff out of their cloud stock portfolios and focus on high-quality names

  • Matt Damon Crypto.com's Coin Is in Free Fall

    Days after the FTX debacle, all eyes are now on rival Crypto.com. For some Crypto.com could be the next cryptocurrency company to face a severe liquidity crisis as the collapse and bankruptcy of FTX is prompting greater scrutiny in the digital assets industry. Marszalek claimed Crypto.com has an exposure of under $10 million to FTX when the firm went bankrupt on November 11.

  • COVID-Denying Medical Group Implodes Over Founder’s Extravagant Spending

    mpi34/MediaPunch/IPX via APWhen employees at leading COVID pseudoscience group America’s Frontline Doctors tried to log in to work last week, they found themselves locked out of their email accounts. The nonprofit quickly fell into factions, with employees holding rival Zoom meetings to plot who would take over the group.The organization’s exiled founder, Dr. Simone Gold, tried unsuccessfully to gain access to a private Zoom call, only to find herself stuck in a waiting room. In internal emails,

  • Cryptocurrency Solana Collapses in FTX Scandal

    The token is the first big victim of the abrupt implosion of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX cryptocurrency exchange.

  • Don't Fall for These 2 Dividend Stocks: Cuts Are Coming

    The rocky conditions in today's rising-interest-rate environment put these two stocks at risk for dividend cuts.

  • Stock Market Rally: 3 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities

    Even if the latest stock market surge is only temporary, buying these stocks should be a smart move.

  • Electric vehicle makers burning cash, slammed by sky-high costs

    Every time Lucid Group Inc or Rivian Automotive Inc sells an electric car, they are losing hundreds of thousands of dollars due to staggering raw material and production costs, their latest earnings statements showed. Quarterly reports from electric vehicle (EV) makers from the past two weeks show them struggling to hit delivery targets and rapidly burning through cash. The company, which went public a little over a year ago and is backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, saw its market value shrivel by two-thirds this year to about $20 billion from $95 billion at its peak in November 2021.

  • ‘The bear market rally has more room to run,’ Guggenheim Says. Here are 2 stocks to bet on

    The October inflation numbers came out last week, and sparked solid gains in the markets. Investors were buoyed by better-than-expected price data when the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index came in at 7.7% annualized. This was below the 7.9% forecast, and a half-point lower than the September number – and it was widely taken as evidence that stubbornly high inflation of the last year or more may be starting to ease. Scott Minerd, chief investment officer from Guggenheim, doesn't b

  • ‘What. H.’ — Sam Bankman-Fried’s latest tweets spark scorn as well as concern

    The latest message from former FTX chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried left onlookers puzzled and alarmed after the swift decline into bankruptcy for the cryptocurrency exchange he founded.

  • 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Will Be 'EXCITED' When Bitcoin Falls To This Price Level Amidst FTX Fiasco

    As the fallout from the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's blockchain empire FTX continues, investors are wary about the battered cryptocurrency market. The crypto industry has already seen the closure of major players, along with the Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) bubble bursting. "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki has dropped words of caution about Bitcoin's performance in the present market scenario. In a recent tweet, Kiyosaki says he is not looking at flipping Bitcoin by market cap as he is a

  • Buying I Bonds in November? Here's the Rate You Can Expect

    In fact, many investors rushed to purchase I bonds in late October, knowing full well that waiting until November would result in a lower interest rate. So if you start out earning 6.89% on your bonds, that won't necessarily be the rate you're privy to for as long as you hold them.

  • 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Realistically Double in 5 Years

    Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) (IIP) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on the regulated cannabis industry in the U.S. It currently owns 111 properties in 19 states. The company offers a dividend yield of nearly 7%. IIP has increased its dividend by 12x since 2017.

  • Markets are getting a wake-up call in 2023, says Morgan Stanley, which offers a plan for investors to get ready.

    Our call of the day comes from Morgan Stanley where a team led by top U.S. strategist Mike Wilson sees the S&P 500 finishing next year almost on par with where it is now, at 3,900.

  • 2 Stocks Warren Buffett Bought Hand Over Fist in the Third Quarter

    Berkshire Hathaway's SEC filings and quarterly report spilled the beans on two big buys in the third quarter.

  • Oil Dividends Are Falling. Is It a Sign It's Time to Sell Oil Stocks?

    Oil companies have paid out a gusher of dividends this year. Many companies instituted fixed-plus-variable dividend strategies to return more of their free cash flow to shareholders over the past year. With oil prices topping $100 a barrel earlier this year, it boosted their free cash flow, allowing them to pay increasingly larger dividends.

  • 2 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Tech stocks aren't exactly known for their dividends, but there are some companies in the sector that can be great sources of both growth and income. In this video, Fool.com contributors Travis Hoium and Matt Frankel, CFP, discuss two tech stocks in particular that look like great additions to a dividend portfolio right now.

  • 2 Phenomenal Growth Stocks With "No Downside" to Buy Now, According to Wall Street

    These growth stocks have hardly scratched the surface of their large and growing market opportunities.

  • 2 Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    One's a growth stock and the other pays a dividend but both of these healthcare businesses have what it takes to reliably outperform.