Starbucks Sales Beats Estimates as Consumers Pay Up for Lattes

Starbucks Sales Beats Estimates as Consumers Pay Up for Lattes
Leslie Patton
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Starbucks Corp. reported sales that exceeded expectations as US consumers forked over more for their lattes amid higher economy-wide inflation, driving the shares higher in late trading.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The key measure of same-store sales rose 7% in the quarter ended Oct. 2 -- above the average estimate for 4.1% global growth compiled by Bloomberg. Internationally, same-store sales shrank, but less than anticipated by Wall Street. The company laid out an optimistic outlook for the next 12 months in a call with analysts.

The results show that Starbucks’ signature lattes and frappuccinos remain a luxury that consumers are willing to pay for, even if they cost more. The majority of the 11% comparable-store sales growth in North America was driven by an increase in the amount spent per order. There was only a slight increase in transactions, suggesting that store traffic is stable, but customers are paying more.

The company pointed to “strategic” price increases that were “primarily in North America.” Interim Chief Executive Officer Howard Schultz told analysts that Starbucks isn’t looking to raise prices more, yet the company hasn’t seen any impact on loyalty or orders when it’s increased prices before. He added that the company’s customers have gotten younger, and those consumers have a significant amount of discretionary income at their disposal.

The shares rose 1.3% to $85.81 in late trading at 5:54 p.m. New York time, paring some gains. The stock has declined 28% this year through Thursday’s close.

The company expects US comparable sales to be at the high end of its prior guidance for growth of 7% to 9% in the current fiscal year. Starbucks also sees earnings in the period near the top of the projected 15% to 20% growth range.

Operating margin fell from a year earlier, reflecting pressure from inflation as well as the company’s initiatives to boost pay and training for baristas and improve equipment to make their jobs easier. The company is looking to blunt a unionization drive at its US locations by raising pay and improving benefits.

Inflation, commodity and supply-chain headwinds will continue in the current year, albeit less than last year, Starbucks said.

In China, where Starbucks has more than 6,000 stores, sales were limited by Covid resurgences and government restrictions. Still, the 16% decline in comparable sales there was better than expected. Analysts had predicted a decrease of nearly 22%.

“We anticipate the current Covid-related uncertainty to continue” in China, Schultz said, adding that recent virus resurgences have “meaningfully” reduced traffic in cafes there. He reiterated general optimism on the business’s trajectory there, however, saying Starbucks could become the No. 1 Western brand in the country due to the company’s intensive investment there.

(Updates shares and adds comments from call with analysts.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • UnitedHealth, IBD Stock Of The Day, Shows Bullish Trait Just Below Buy Point

    Stock Of The Day: UnitedHealth is showing bullish relative strength in a challenging market. UNH stock is just below a buy point.

  • Canada cuts 2023 GDP forecast but says economy to avoid recession

    Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Thursday unveiled an economic update, slashing 2023 real GDP forecast to 0.7%, but said the economy would avoid a recession, while announcing C$11.3 billion ($8.2 billion) in new spending this fiscal year and next. The so-called Fall Economic Statement also proposes a refundable tax credits for clean technologies, a 2% tax on share buybacks, among others. "Outside of that and the additional affordability measures they did keep some of the revenue windfall powder dry in order to contend with a likely meaningful economic downturn next year."

  • Cruise Demand Has Returned to Pre-Pandemic Levels, Royal Caribbean CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. said occupancy has rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, with bookings running higher than the third quarter of 2019.Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsHow a Mysterious China Screenshot Spurred $450 Billion RallyLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildBlackstone’s $70 Billion Real Estate Fund for Retail Investors Is Losing SteamPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of

  • Metaverse integration will be 'a further convergence of our physical and virtual lives': Expert

    Journey Chief Metaverse Officer Cathy Hackl joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what the metaverse is and what it will mean for users.

  • Starbucks investors seek specifics from incoming CEO on union, cafe overhauls

    Incoming Chief Executive Officer Laxman Narasimhan took the stage at Starbucks Corp's Seattle headquarters in September, telling investors he would uphold the company's mission. Narasimhan, former chief executive officer of UK-based Lysol-maker Reckitt, joined Starbucks' payroll Oct. 1. Starbucks shares are roughly flat at $84.58 from Sept. 1, when Starbucks announced Narasimhan's appointment.

  • Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine Moves Toward ‘War of Drones’ as Winter Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin’s swift and severe response to an attack on his Black Sea fleet reflects a war that is increasingly marked by a duel between long range Russian missiles and Ukraine’s innovative array of drones and truck bombs.Most Read from BloombergRussia Resumes Ukraine Grain-Export Deal in Abrupt ReversalLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path

  • From Amazon’s Freeze to Lyft’s Layoffs, Tech Firms Brace for Tough Times

    (Bloomberg) -- Tech companies are once again tapping the brakes on hiring as they contend with sluggish consumer spending, higher interest rates and the impact of a strong dollar overseas. Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsHow a Mysterious China Screenshot Spurred $450 Billion RallyLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildBlackstone’s $70 Billion Real Estate Fund for Retail Investors Is Losing SteamPowell Sees Higher Peak f

  • Warner Bros. Discovery a 'company of yesteryear trying to be a company of tomorrow': Analyst

    Parrot Analytics Director of Strategy Julia Alexander joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Warner Bros. Discovery earnings and its cost-cutting measures.

  • Dorsey's Block posts a jump in revenue, boosting shares

    (Reuters) -Block Inc posted a rise in third-quarter revenue on Thursday as the growth of Cash App helped make up for stagnant cryptocurrency prices that had dogged the payments platform led by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey in previous quarters. Shares of Block, formerly called Square, rose more than 14% in extended trading on Thursday. Cash App, the company’s online payments service, increased gross profit by 51% to $774 million.

  • AMD Graphics Chief Says Its Cards Are More ‘Future Proof’ Than Nvidia’s

    The competition for gaming graphics cards is heating up—literally. On Thursday, Advanced Micro Devices (ticker: AMD) unveiled two of its next generation gaming graphics cards—the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT—which are built on the chip maker’s new RDNA 3 architecture. The two products are the industry’s “most advanced” graphics cards, according to the company, and the first to use a chiplet design.

  • Jim Cramer Says These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Be Among the New Market Leaders

    Wednesday is set to be a big day for market watchers, with the Fed expected to announce another interest rate hike, a move that will no doubt impact the stock market’s behavior. Rate hikes have been de rigueur in 2022 and this will be the fourth instance of such an act. The effort to curb soaring inflation has rocked the markets but heading into the Fed’s decision, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, thinks there could be more turbulence ahead. Or as Cramer puts it, “W

  • World ‘plunging towards societal collapse’ as era of cheap money ends

    The global economy is on the path to hyperinflation and risks societal collapse if soaring prices are not brought under control, one of the world’s biggest hedge funds has warned.

  • ‘Disregard for the livelihoods of millions’: Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders slammed the Fed's hawkish stance — Powell responded with another 0.75% hike. Here are 3 ideas for shockproofing

    More hikes are likely coming. Can your portfolio handle it?

  • Lumen Plunges on Its Dividend Cut: Is the Stock Now a Bargain or a Value Trap?

    When Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) closed its two asset sales and appointed a new CEO over the past couple of months, it seemed highly probable that the company would cut its dividend. Is this a sign of Lumen's impending demise, or can the business be turned around? With a new CEO and a better balance sheet thanks to recent asset sales, Lumen could be an interesting stock for deep-value investors, as dividend seekers sell off their shares.

  • 1 Remarkable Growth Stock Down 80% to Buy Hand Over Fist in November

    Retail sales soared last year, notching double-digit gains in every month. Decades-high inflation forced consumers to cut back on discretionary purchases, leading to a dramatic deceleration in retail sales. Many investors lost faith in the Canadian e-commerce company as revenue growth slowed and profits evaporated.

  • Exxon Mobil Pumps Brakes on Projected Permian Basin Growth

    Exxon Mobil slashed its growth expectations for the Permian Basin this year to 20%, the company’s CFO announced during Exxon’s third-quarter earnings call.

  • George Soros Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Large-Cap Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 large-cap stock picks from George Soros’ stock portfolio. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out George Soros Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Large-Cap Stock Picks. George Soros, a Hungarian-American businessman, founded Soros Fund Management in 1970. Soros Fund Management is a New York-based […]

  • Buy the Dip? This Growth Stock is a Smart Buy.

    Wall Street analysts see double-digit revenue growth ahead for this exciting aerospace-focused stock.

  • Got $5,000? Buy These 3 Dividend Kings And Hold Them Forever

    These healthcare companies should stay relevant for years as they continue to innovate with new products.

  • The Fed Makes Its Decision Wednesday. Expect a Big Move in Stocks.

    The key for markets will be what signals Fed Chairman Jerome Powell sends about the prospects for future rate increases.