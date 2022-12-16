Starbucks set for strikes in US over unionisation

Starbucks protest

Starbucks is facing a three-day strike in the US, as workers engage in a bitter battle with the coffee giant over joining unions.

The walkout will affect 100 stores, where workers have joined organisations over the past year despite fierce opposition from the firm.

Starbucks, which owns roughly 9,000 US stores, did not immediately comment.

Campaigners said they were protesting the firm's harsh response, including firing workers and shutting shops.

"They're doubling down on their union-busting, so we're doubling down, too," said barista Michelle Eisen, one of the leaders of Starbucks Workers United.

Workers at around 270 Starbucks stores across the country have voted to join unions over the past year, making unprecedented inroads at the firm which has long prided itself on its reputation as a progressive, worker-friendly employer.

The move allows them to collectively negotiate pay and other benefits, but workers have accused the company of dragging its feet at the bargaining table and violating labour law as it tries to squelch the movement.

Last month, workers held demonstrations at more than 100 Starbucks stores.

"We're demanding fair staffing, an end to store closures, and that Starbucks bargain with us in good faith," Ms Eisen said of the latest action, adding that union workers hoped customers would support their efforts by not purchasing gift cards from the firm this year.

Over the past year, Starbucks has raised pay and announced other changes, in an effort to quell staff discontent, while disputing claims of retaliation.

It has not extended those benefits to the unionised shops.