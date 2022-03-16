Starbucks looks toward 'stability' with Schultz as interim CEO, analyst says

Starbucks (SBUX) announced the retirement of CEO Kevin Johnson on Wednesday with plans for founder Howard Schultz to take the role of interim CEO.

Effective April 4, 2022, Schultz is set to return to the helm of the Seattle-based coffee giant as the company looks to move past impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing inflationary pressures, supply chain disruptions, labor costs, and unionization efforts.

Reinstating Schultz for the time being "reads like a move that is working towards engineering stability with a brand that has seen a lot of trouble in the press over the last couple of weeks and months," Morningstar Equity Analyst Sean Dunlop told Yahoo Finance (video above).

He added that Schultz is "an icon in Starbucks lore and very stable."

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz speaks live on stage during the 2019 SXSW Conference on March 09, 2019, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jim Bennett/WireImage)

Any incoming CEO will face ongoing unionization efforts by workers at Starbucks stores across the U.S., though Dunlop said these efforts are "not huge" and will likely not have any "meaningful financial repercussions" for the company.

Dunlop emphasized that only six company-owned stores have successfully formed a union of the total 9,000 company store footprint. To date, 120 stores in 26 states across the U.S. have filed union petitions with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), according to SBWorkers United.

Schultz will participate in the search process and help onboard the new CEO, which the company anticipates to name in the fall with the help of a search firm.

According to Dunlop, the announcement of Johnson's retirement is "not terribly surprising" given the departure of other restaurant chain leaders, such as that of Domino's (DPZ) CEO Ritch Allison, who recently announced his retirement.

Kevin Johnson's tenure at Starbucks

During a tough two years amid the COVID-19 pandemic, leaders pushed through the "worst effects of the pandemic and challenging inflation environment, both in labor and commodities," Dunlop said.

Now that those impacts are beginning to wear off, Dunlop added that "it's about time" for Johnson to step away from command at the company but emphasized he had a "successful tenure."

Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson speaks during the company's annual shareholders meeting at WAMU Theater, on March 20, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

At the company's annual shareholders meeting on Wednesday, Johnson said he "humbly accepted" the role of CEO in 2017 knowing that he carried "a great responsibility, a responsibility to all Starbucks Partners," which is what the company calls employees, farmers, customers and the communities it serves.

"I think most days we got it right, but I know there were times we didn't and when this happened, we learned and adapted. It's what makes us better," Johnson added.

One mark Johnson left on the company was the creation of the “people positive, planet positive, and profit positive" framework that Starbucks has become known for in recent years. During the annual meeting, the company shared that it aims to enhance the well-being of one billion people globally by 2030 as part of the "people positive" portion of that framework.

Johnson also expanded the company's reach through the Global Coffee Alliance with Nestlé, which now operates in nearly 80 markets. And in the most recent quarter, comparable sales in the U.S. jumped by 18%, primarily driven by a 12% gain in transactions and a 6% increase in the average ticket size.

And in the fiscal 2021 year-end results, Johnson noted it was a "strong finish to the year, including record performance in the fourth quarter." He said the results showed the resilience of Starbucks and reinforced "the value of the bold strategic moves we have taken over the past two years."

Since Johnson took the reins five years ago, shares of Starbucks are up 55.58%. At the annual meeting, the company also shared that over $25 billion dollars has been returned to shareholders over the past four years and announced a recommitment to return another $20 billion dollars by 2025.

Brooke DiPalma is a producer and reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter at @BrookeDiPalma or email her at bdipalma@yahoofinance.com.

