Starbucks: Starting Fiscal 2020 on the Front Foot

Coffee giant Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) recently reported results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.

For the year, net revenues increased 7% to $26.5 billion, with adjusted revenues up 10% (two point headwind from the Nestle (NSRGY) transaction and a one point headwind from foreign exchange).

Global comparable store sales (comps) increased 5% in the quarter and for the year, with traffic and ticket both contributing to growth. As shown below, the 2019 result was a nice improvement in comps for Starbucks after a few years of deceleration:





Comps increased by 6% in the U.S. in the fourth quarter, with traffic growth across all dayparts. The two-year stacked comp, up 10%, was Starbucks best performance in more than two years. The comp growth was led by beverages (five points), most notably from premium offerings like Nitro Cold Brew. In addition, active rewards members in the region increased by 15% to 17.6 million, up nearly 50% cumulatively over the past three years.



Here's what CEO Kevin Johnson had to say about the company's success at home:



"The Growth at Scale agenda really is about delivering predictable, sustainable growth - and to do that we've really sharpened the focus on the elements that Roz mentioned and are executing with discipline. So, if you look at the three initiatives that we prioritized for this: (1) elevate the experience in our stores, (2) drive relevant beverage innovation for our customers, and (3) grow digital customer relationships. Those three things are what's driving all-time highs in customer connection scores. That in turn is driving traffic growth. And those same priorities that we focused on throughout 2019 will be the same ones we continue to drive in 2020. And that's part of what gives us confidence that we are pushing on the right elements that differentiate the Starbucks brand versus alternatives in the market, strengthens the connection between our partners and the customers, and in turn drives traffic and growth."







In addition to global mid-single digit comps, store locations increased by 7% in 2019 to 31,256, with the store count in China up 17%. The company added more than 600 new stores in China in 2019 and now has more than 4,000 locations throughout the country. The overall growth rate was on pace with what we've seen in recent years, with a trailing five-year compounded annual growth rate of roughly 8% (with the Americas up 5% per annum and International up 13% per annum).





Despite the headwind associated with sales cannibalization as you add new units, comps in China were up 5% in the fourth quarter (with revenues up 18%). As President of International John Culver noted on the call, "what we're seeing in China is a direct result of the digital footprint that we've been able to build there". Mobile Order / Pay and Delivery, which Starbucks launched in the region earlier this year, accounted for 10% of their business in the fourth quarter. They've addressed a customer need and are reaping the fruits from investing in these new channels.

The company's non-GAAP operating margins in 2019 declined 80 basis points to 18.3%. After adjusting for the impact of Streamline, the cost of the leadership conference and the benefit from stored value card breakage (both not a few other investments that I view as recurring), I estimate that apples-to-apples operating margins contracted by 30 basis points for the year. If you accept my adjustments, operating income (EBIT) increased by roughly 5% in 2019.