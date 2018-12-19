Starbucks Stock Should Bounce Back From Investor Day Disappointment

Shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) surged last month after the company posted blowout sales and earnings results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018. Comp sales growth rebounded to 3%, up from 1% a quarter earlier, driven by sequential improvement in Starbucks' two most important markets: the U.S. and China. Adjusted earnings per share jumped 13%, reaching $0.62.

However, Starbucks stock has started to retreat over the past few days, after management cut its guidance for long-term EPS and comp sales growth at the company's 2018 investor day. Yet this may not be as significant a change as investors seem to believe.

SBUX Chart More

Starbucks stock performance. Data by YCharts.

Long-term guidance comes down

Last month, Starbucks released its guidance for fiscal 2019, which calls for adjusted EPS to reach a range of $2.61 to $2.66. That would represent 8% to 10% growth compared to its fiscal 2018 adjusted EPS of $2.42. Starbucks projected that comp sales growth would likely be "near the lower end of our current 3% to 5% range" in fiscal 2019.

This guidance implied that comp sales growth would be below the midpoint of Starbucks' long-term guidance for the second year in a row -- global comp sales rose 2% last year -- and adjusted EPS would miss the company's target of at least 12% annual growth. That left many investors wondering whether Starbucks would reduce its long-term targets.

Sure enough, at the investor day, Starbucks lowered its aim. It is now targeting 3% to 4% annual comp sales growth and annual adjusted EPS growth of at least 10% in the long term. Revenue and operating income are expected to grow 7%-9% and 8%-10% per year, respectively.

The exterior of a Starbucks cafe More

Image source: Starbucks.

This news touched off the recent pullback in Starbucks stock. But there are some important caveats that investors should be aware of.

Better results expected in the next two years

At the investor day conference, Starbucks reaffirmed its fiscal 2019 guidance, which calls for EPS growth to be below the company's long-term target. However, for fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2021, Starbucks expects annual EPS growth of at least 13%: well ahead of its new long-term guidance. The discrepancy is due to elevated share buybacks (as part of Starbucks' three-year, $25 billion capital return program) and savings from its ongoing cost-cutting activity.