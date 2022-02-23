Starbucks union vote in Buffalo gets delayed as labor battle heats up

Three Starbucks (SBUX) stores in Upstate New York saw the results of a union vote delayed on Wednesday, with relations between the coffee giant and some of its workers growing more contentious as dozens of stores around the country seek to organize.

Ballots were scheduled to be counted on Wednesday for three Western New York stores: at Walden Avenue and Anderson Road in Cheektowaga; Sheridan Drive and North Bailey Avenue in Amherst; and Transit and French roads in Depew. However, the vote count was postponed upon request from Starbucks, which has openly opposed the labor push.

Meanwhile, the National Labor Relations Board has not issued a decision on Starbucks’ request to review who can be eligible for union representation. Until the board does so, the votes will not be tallied.

A similar occurrence happened in Arizona, where Starbucks employees had to await a decision from the NLRB on the company's request for review. Still, the board on Wednesday denied Starbucks’ request for review at the Mesa, Arizona store, arguing the move "raises no substantial issues warranting review."

It’s still unclear when the Arizona vote count will actually take place.

The vote count in Buffalo would have given Starbucks Workers United (SWU), a labor group that advocates for the chain's workers seeking unionization, the possibility of another landmark win in New York, and a chance to expand its foothold.

Locally in the Buffalo area, stores on Elmwood Avenue and Cheektowaga' Genesee Street have successfully organized. Those moves set off a wave nationally, with at least 103 Starbucks stores filing organizing petitions with the NLRB.

Even so, the organized labor battle has in some cases sharpened the divisions between one of the world's most recognizable brands and its workers, even as the company insists it wants the best for them. As the polarizing labor fight unfolds, one worker at a Buffalo Starbucks has alleged that the company is retaliating against her and others for leading unionizing efforts.

Cassie Fleischer is accusing the company of "effectively" terminating her from her role at the Elmwood Avenue location, after she asked to cut back on her availability because she had secured another job with full time hours.

"This is not the company I signed on to in 2017 and this just further proves that we need a union in our stores. Starbucks is making a big mistake and I will be spending this newfound time supporting my partners through the union in any way I can." pic.twitter.com/IsPx7pKM0C — More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) February 21, 2022

Fleischer had helped the union drive at the store, which became the first location to form a Starbucks union after a December 2021 vote. Since then, workers at a growing number of Starbucks stores — and indeed, other industries and companies across the country — have launched efforts to unionize.

However, Starbucks spokesperson Reggie Borges told Yahoo Finance that the employee in question was not fired. The representative said Fleischer's request for a significant reduction in hours was part of an ongoing series of "conversations with her and a large number of other partners who have made similar requests. While we’ve tried to accommodate those requests, we will not be able to meet every request."

According to Starbucks, Cassie has gone from 35 hours a week, which the company accommodated, to less than 12. That reduction, along with "a significant number of partners who have similar availability at the same time" resulted in Starbucks not being able to accomodate Fleischer, Borges added.

