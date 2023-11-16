Starbucks union workers striking today at 8 St. Louis coffee shops
A strike is taking place Thursday by Starbucks union workers at eight St. Louis coffee shops.
A strike is taking place Thursday by Starbucks union workers at eight St. Louis coffee shops.
It's time to start shopping.
Google is scaling up Search Generative Experience (SGE) for holiday shopping. The company announced Thursday that its AI-powered search bot can now spit out gift ideas, photorealistic images of product types and virtual try-ons of men’s tops.
Don't wait to start saving.
Sega intends to lay off 40 percent of its unionized workers' bargaining unit, according to the charge.
The goal is to make sure seniors not only can ride out a major catastrophe, but can financially weather the aftermath as well.
Battery cells produced at Toyota's future North American EV factory will someday contain a little Redwood Materials DNA. The two companies announced Thursday that Redwood Materials will supply Toyota with cathode material and anode copper foil for battery cells produced at the automaker's $13.9 billion factory in North Carolina that's slated to go into production in 2025. The deal is valuable to Redwood.
Tags are a key way for social media users seek out content, but so far they've been missing on Meta's fledgling Threads platform.
It's another edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' on the pod as Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don provide one stat you need to know for every time in the NFL heading into Week 11. But first to start the show in cold open, Harmon reacts to news that Deshaun Watson being out for the rest of the season. The two also breakdown all the fantasy angles of the TNF matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals.
As votes come down to the wire, a back-and-forth "will they or won't they" story is now tipping towards GM UAW workers approving a tentative labor deal.
Lillard was dominant against the Raptors, further demonstrating that his pairing with Antetokounmpo remains a work in progress.
The only thing I know better than buying holiday gifts for loved ones is buying holiday gifts for myself.
Copilot, Microsoft's brand of generative AI technologies, promises to be a big moneymaker for the company, with one analyst predicting that it could generate $10 billion in annualized revenue by 2026. Despite a staggered and somewhat confusing rollout, 40% of companies in the Fortune 100 were testing Copilot by fall, according to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. Forrester predicts, meanwhile, that 6.9 million U.S. knowledge workers will be using some form of Copilot in 2024.
Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey is listed as doubtful for the Ravens. Top Bengals pass rusher Trey Hendrickson is expected to play with a hyperextended knee.
You'll find holiday gifts for everyone on your list, from marked-down Lego advent calendars to a Keurig that's 50% off.
The Analogue Pocket will soon be available in eight classic Game Boy Pocket and Game Boy Advance colors. Pre-orders for these Classic Limited Edition models open on November 17.
The plushies are so popular, they made Google's Holiday 100 list of trending products — and Amazon has a ton of 'em on sale.
Similarly, Bing Chat Enterprise will be known "Copilot Pro," and it will be generally available starting on December 1.
58 teams have already qualified for a bowl game.
E-commerce behemoth Amazon has joined the growing list of tech giants getting formal requests for information (RFIs) from European Union regulators overseeing the bloc's rebooted digital rulebook, the Digital Services Act (DSA). The European Commission said today it's asked Amazon to provide it with more information on measures it's taken to comply with DSA obligations related to risk assessments and mitigation measures to protect consumers online -- with particular regard to the dissemination of illegal products and the protection of fundamental rights, as well as in relation to its recommender systems.
From large cushion cut rocks to unique settings and trendy styles, these retailers sell the most dazzling lab-grown diamond rings that anyone would love.