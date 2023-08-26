Starfield leaker arrested in Memphis, charged with theft of role-playing video game

A Memphis man has been arrested and charged with theft of the new Xbox video game Starfield.

According to gaming website Kotaku, 29-year-old Darin Harris posted the first 45 minutes of the spacefaring role playing game online, a video that went viral even after it was taken down from YouTube. Harris also posted listings for additional copies of the game, with videos showing him going to FedEx to pay for shipping of the copies.

An affidavit filed in Shelby County says the Memphis Police Department was contacted by the head of security and loss prevention at Vantiva (formerly Technicolor), telling MPD about the theft and that Starfield was not available for release until Sept. 6. The game is developed by Bethesda Game Studios.

With help from Vantiva, an officer verified that the games were stolen property, then received a warrant and searched Harris’ home.

The officer found one FedEx package sealed with a copy of the stolen game, four Xbox series Starfield games and two Xbox series upgrade editions. He also found three handguns and marijuana. One of the handguns was reported stolen.

Harris, who was arrested Aug. 24, told police he purchased the game from an unknown individual, according to the affidavit.

He was charged with felony theft (theft of property $2,500-$10,000), misdemeanor theft and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

Harris received a bond of $10,000, which he posted Friday.

