Starhill Global Real Estate Investment Trust's (SGX:P40U) top owners are individual investors with 47% stake, while 36% is held by private companies

A look at the shareholders of Starhill Global Real Estate Investment Trust (SGX:P40U) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that individual investors own the lion's share in the company with 47% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Meanwhile, private companies make up 36% of the company’s shareholders.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Starhill Global Real Estate Investment Trust, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Starhill Global Real Estate Investment Trust?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Starhill Global Real Estate Investment Trust. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Starhill Global Real Estate Investment Trust's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Starhill Global Real Estate Investment Trust is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is Yeoh Tiong Lay & Sons Family Holdings Limited, with ownership of 35%. AIA Investment Management Private Limited is the second largest shareholder owning 5.0% of common stock, and YTL Starhill Global REIT Management Limited holds about 2.4% of the company stock.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 8 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Starhill Global Real Estate Investment Trust

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of Starhill Global Real Estate Investment Trust in their own names. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. It appears that the board holds about S$80k worth of stock. This compares to a market capitalization of S$1.2b. Many investors in smaller companies prefer to see the board more heavily invested. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 47% stake in Starhill Global Real Estate Investment Trust. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 36%, of the company's shares. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Starhill Global Real Estate Investment Trust better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks for example - Starhill Global Real Estate Investment Trust has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

