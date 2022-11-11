Starhill Global Real Estate Investment Trust (SGX:P40U) investors are sitting on a loss of 9.9% if they invested five years ago

For many, the main point of investing is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But in any portfolio, there will be mixed results between individual stocks. At this point some shareholders may be questioning their investment in Starhill Global Real Estate Investment Trust (SGX:P40U), since the last five years saw the share price fall 32%. Furthermore, it's down 13% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. However, one could argue that the price has been influenced by the general market, which is down 5.5% in the same timeframe.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Looking back five years, both Starhill Global Real Estate Investment Trust's share price and EPS declined; the latter at a rate of 4.6% per year. This reduction in EPS is less than the 8% annual reduction in the share price. So it seems the market was too confident about the business, in the past.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Starhill Global Real Estate Investment Trust the TSR over the last 5 years was -9.9%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Starhill Global Real Estate Investment Trust shareholders are down 16% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 2.6%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 1.9% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Starhill Global Real Estate Investment Trust has 2 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on SG exchanges.

