Stark, actually: Realtor honors Chuck 'Santa' Tubbs with unique portrait

A portrait of Chuck 'Santa' Tubbs, a local icon in Canton Township neighborhoods, is on display at Re/Max Edge Realty office in Southgate Shopping Center.

The "Stark, actually" featurettes are about people, places and things in Stark County. Prior examples have included everything from a thoroughbred horse farm to the annual spawning run of white bass into the Mahoning River near Alliance.

What: Portrait of the late Chuck Tubbs, who portrayed Santa Claus for more than 40 years, is made from 600 tiny photos.

Where: The piece is displayed in the front window wall at Linda Reibenstein's Re/Max Edge Realty office at Southgate Plaza Sopping Center in Canton Township.

When: This photo was taken the afternoon of Dec. 13.

The story: Tubbs once owned the hardware store inside the shopping center ― but he was best known in the community as Santa Claus.

The jolly fellow got his start in the role in the 1970s. Each year, he guided his lighted sleigh, eventually fashioned from a golf cart, through local neighborhoods. Through the years, he "ho-ho-ho'd" thousands of children, as holiday music blared from the speakers of his ride.

He passed out candy canes.

Those in greatest need got gifts.

"I never called him by his real name ... it was always just 'Santa," Reibenstein said.

Shortly after Tubbs' death at age 75, from complications of COVID-19 in 2020, Reibenstein solicited photos of him from the community. Her role on the Canton South athletic booster club and a post on the group's Facebook page helped to deliver a trove of images.

Reibenstein's youngest daughter, Veronica, who took graphic arts at Canton South, turned those photos into the finished 15-by-22-inch portrait. Each embedded photo is a snapshot of Tubbs with local children and families ― moments in time memorialized forever.

For a couple years, the portrait hung on a Reibenstein kitchen wall.

This year, she decided it was time to share it with the community. The framed portrait rests on a wooden easel, facing north. She added a Christmas tree, a couple poinsettias, a bouquet, gift boxes, candy canes and two spotlights to complete the scene.

"It's so beautiful at night," she said.

