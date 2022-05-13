Stark authorities seek help in solving case of body found in Canton Township

Evidence markers spanned an entire block along Hardington Avenue NE near the intersection of 12th Street NE in Canton Township where a dead body was found Tuesday.

CANTON TWP. – A dead body found along Hardington Avenue NE earlier this week was wrapped in a blanket and plastic bag, and tied with a chain and bungee cord.

A woman reported those details in a 911 call as she drove passed the body Tuesday night.

"I believe there's a dead body wrapped in something laying in this ditch over here," she told the dispatcher. "I mean, it just looks like the shape of a body to me."

Authorities have not released how Joseph A. Pomeroy, 31, killed.

The Sheriff's Office is requesting that anyone with information on his whereabouts in the days prior to his body being found contact authorities, said Maj. C.J. Stantz of the Stark County Sheriff's Office.

"We believe the victim was killed at a different location and (his body was) dumped there," Stantz said.

Investigators do not know when.

An investigator with the Stark County Coroner's Office pronounced him dead at the scene, noting that Pomeroy may have been dead for a day or two.

Pomeroy had been wanted by authorities, accused by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction’s Adult Parole Authority of violating his parole as a registered sex offender. He was convicted in Stark County Common Pleas Court in 2018 of failing to properly register his address with authorities.

Anyone with information about Pomeroy is asked to call 330-430-3800 or submit a tip, which may be anonymous, through the crime tip line at 330-451-3937.

