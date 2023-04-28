Stark authorities: Woman found dead was wanted for homicide

Stark County Sheriff's Office

A woman whose dead body was found in a Canton Township lot this week had active warrants out of Summit County for a homicide in Akron, authorities said Friday.

The Stark County Sheriff's Office identified the woman as Suzanne Marie Thomas of Canton. Authorities said they believed her death "to be an isolated incident."

Further details were not immediately available.

Deputies were called just before 4 p.m. Wednesday after a passerby found the body on private property described as a scrap yard in the 3700 block of Georgetown Road NE. The body was described as a white female with reddish-brown hair in her mid-30s and authorities initially asked the public for help in identifying her.

The cause of death has not yet been determined.

This story will be updated.

Reach Amy at 330-775-1135 or amy.knapp@indeonline.com

On Twitter: @aknappINDE

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Stark County authorities identify body found in Canton Township scrap